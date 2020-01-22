Schulte, DEVK Create New Maritime Asset Investment Platform

zoom Wind farm SOV under construction. Image Courtesy: Schulte

Germany’s shipowner and ship manager Schulte Group and compatriot insurance group DEVK have established Navigo Shipholding AG, a maritime asset investment platform for institutional investors.

As explained, the long-term objective of Navigo is to build up a mixed portfolio of vessels, predominantly under long-term charter agreements, providing good visibility of future earnings and thereby ensuring a calculable long-term steady yield.

“Navigo has been established to offer institutional investors a capable, competitive and not least distinctly different investment alternative,” the Schulte Group said in a statement.

The initial investment portfolio comprises two vessels, a service operation vessel (SOV) for wind farms with a long-term charter to General Electric (GE), currently under construction, and a 12,000 cbm gas carrier operated in the Unigas Pool.

Navigo is directed by Ole Daus-Petersen, who has more than 25 years of experience in the shipping industry, and Andreas Spott, who is working as Manager Project Finance for Bernhard Schulte and is seconded to the new company.

The Schulte Group owns 90 and manages 600 vessels globally.