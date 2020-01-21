Croatian DIV Group to Buy Norway’s Kleven Verft

Croatian DIV Group has agreed with Norwegian expedition cruise operator Hurtigruten to acquire Kleven Verft, a Ulsteinvik-based builder of ferries and offshore support vessels. 

The agreement is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks, Kleven said in a statement.

DIV Group is a consortium of maritime and metal processing companies which also acquired the Croatian shipyard Brodosplit in 2013.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kjetil Bollestad, CEO of Kleven Verft, said that the shipyard has undergone a difficult time but managed to deliver “fantastic” ships. With the new owner, the yard has long-term development plans, he added.

In addition, Tomislav Debeljak, owner and CEO of DIV Group, said that the transaction opens up the opportunity for cooperation between two shipyards. He believes that the acquisition would create synergy effects in all segments of the two shipyards’ operations. In addition, the transaction would result in lower costs, savings of up to 5 percent and better competitiveness.

In 2019, Kleven delivered to Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid electric-powered expedition ship and its sister vessel, MS Fridtjof Nansen. The yet-to-be-named third ship is expected to be delivered in 2021.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Alpha Adriatic Sells Detained Tanker

Tanker

Alpha Adriatic has reached an agreement with an international banking syndicate to sell a detained tanker. 

read more →

National Geographic Endurance Floated Out in Norway

National Geographic Endurance

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings' new polar expedition ship was floated out in Ulsteinvik.

read more →

Algoma Confirms Self-Unloader Contract with 3. Maj

Algoma Innovator

Algoma confirms the contract with 3. Maj Shipyard to acquire a new self-unloading bulker.

read more →

3. Maj Renews Contract with Algoma

3 Maj

3. Maj Shipyard will complete the construction of a bulk carrier for Algoma. 

read more →

Uljanik Plovidba Becomes Alpha Adriatic

croatia

Uljanik Plovidba is changing its name to Alpha Adriatic.

read more →

Color Line's Color Hybrid Named in Norway

Color Hybrid at the naming ceremony

The vessel started sailing on its route from Sandefjord, Norway to Strömstad, Sweden as of August 16, 2019.

read more →

In Depth>

Croatia Gives 3. Maj Guarantees for up to USD 22.5 Mn Loan

The state guarantee will allow the shipyard to seek loans from banks.

read more →

Jadrolinija RoPax Trio Gets Wastewater Treatment Systems

ferry

Jadrolinija has retrofitted three of its RoPax vessels with ACO Marine's wastewater treatment units.

read more →

Energia Naturalis Ups Stake in Luka Ploce

Croatia

ENNA acquires an additional stake in compatriot port operator Luka Ploce. 

read more →

Coin Ceremony Held for Quark Expeditions' New Polar Ship

Ultramarine

Ultramarine is scheduled to set sail in 2020.

read more →

World's Largest Battery-Hybrid Ship Delivered

Color Hybrid

Ulstein Verft has delivered Color Hybrid, the world’s largest plug-in hybrid ship, to Color Line.

read more →

Uljanik Plovidba Begins Restructuring with Tanker Sale

Tanker

Uljanik Plovidba is to dispose of Kastav in the first phase of the company's financial restructuring process.  

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

OSM to Handle VLCC Fleet Technical Management for Hunter

tanker

OSM Maritime secures a contract for the full technical management of Hunter Group’s fleet of VLCCs.

read more →

Color Hybrid Named 'Ship of the Year 2019'

The world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel, Color Hybrid

The world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel, Color Hybrid, has been named ‘Ship of the Year 2019’.

read more →

Ulstein Launches World’s Largest Battery-Hybrid Ship

Color Hybrid

Color Hybrid will undergo further outfitting before her delivery this summer.

read more →