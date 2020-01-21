MUA Threatens with Fresh Industrial Action as Tensions with DP World Intensify

DP WorldIllustration; Image Courtesy: DP World

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) is planning a new wave of industrial action across Australian terminals as tensions between the union workers and stevedoring company DP World Australia heat up.

As informed, the latest action on behalf of the giant stevedoring company, which employs over 1,800 workers, has seen wharfies employed at DP World in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle stripped of approved leave.

The union said the move was an “unlawful and aggressive attack on workers’ rights” leaving workers unable to fulfill family obligations.

The decision has been described as an attempt of intimidating workers to accept the terms of a new workplace agreement that is being negotiated at the moment between the union and DP World.

“During this period of negotiation DP World had sought to intimidate workers using workers’ family and social benefits such as Income Protection, we’ve seen dockings, actual sackings, threats of mass sackings, leave cancelled, attacks on democratic rights, and cancellation of Christmas bonuses,” MUA Assistant National Secretary Warren Smith said.

“Rather than backing down, workers will be responding to this latest attack with a fresh round of industrial action, including strikes, rolling stoppages during each shift, and the imposition of a range of work bans.” 

As explained, MUA members want to finalise a new workplace agreement but need assurances that their jobs would be secure and vital workplace conditions would be maintained.

DP World Australia declined to comment when approached by World Maritime News for a statement on the matter.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

DP World Wins Ruling Against Djibouti over Box Terminal

Djibouti

DP World has won a further legal hearing against the Government of Djibouti over the Doraleh Container Terminal.

read more →

Dockworkers at Fremantle Container Terminal Go on Strike

Australia

Two hundred wharfies at DP World's container terminal in Fremantle have stopped work for 24 hours.

read more →

Vopak to Build, Operate New Terminal in Texas

corpus-christi

The new Vopak terminal will handle all liquid products moved by marine vessels.

read more →

Djibouti's Breakdown of Rule of Law Threatens Investment

doraleh

DP World: Djibouti's recent action to denounce the Rule of Law is threatening any investment in the country.

read more →

ITF: Various Unions Show Support to Australian Wharfies

Workers express support

The support comes on the back of a series of strikes organized by wharfies fighting job losses, outsourcing and ...

read more →

Major Safety Incident Knocks Out Crane at Port Botany

seafarer

A major safety incident has occurred at DP World's Port Botany terminal in Australia when wire ropes on a crane slipped. 

read more →

In Depth>

MUA: DP World to Slash 10 Pct of Its Australian Workforce

Docker

Job cuts come amid an escalation in industrial action at Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle terminals.

read more →

Svitzer Tug Employees Agree Pay Increase, End Strikes

Svitzer tug

With the new five-year agreement all further industrial actions at Svitzer have been cancelled.

read more →

Wharfies Reveal Further Strikes at DP World Terminals

DP World London Gateway

The latest strike action follows a series of coordinated stoppages that shut DP World terminals last week.

read more →

DP World Australia Calls for End to Industrial Action

DP World terminal

The company said it is "disappointed" with the CFMMEU's escalation of industrial action across DP World terminals.

read more →

Wharfies Organize Waterfront Stoppages at DP World Terminals

DP World

The industrial action follows the expiry of a three month cease-fire agreement between DP World and the MUA.

read more →

Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

Donald Trump

The sanctions deny Iran’s leadership access to financial resources.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Yang Ming Adds New Service amid Rising Trade Tensions

Yang Ming vessel

Impact from the tensions is expected to cause a relocation and adjustment of cargo flow and supply chains.

read more →

Singapore Classifies Scrubber Residues as Toxic Waste

Singapore

MPA Singapore classified residues arising from exhaust gas cleaning systems as toxic industrial waste (TIW).

read more →

DP World Australia Prepares to Face Strike

seafarer

DP World Australia terminals to be affected by the announced strike.

read more →