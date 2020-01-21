EC: A.P. Møller Capital Gets Green Light for Port Terminals in West Africa

AcquisitionIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control over four project companies with concessions to build or operate port terminals in West Africa by Denmark’s A.P. Møller Capital (APMC).

These include GSEZ Cargo Ports, a company operating a cargo terminal and logistics business in Gabon; GSEZ Mineral Port, which operates a mineral terminal in Owendo, Gabon; Arise, a company holding the concession for a cargo port in Mauritania; and Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro S.A., which holds a concession to build and operate a bulk terminal in the Ivory Coast.

“The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of its limited impact on the market. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure,” the European Commission said in a statement.

APMC is an affiliate of A.P. Møller Holding and was established to manage stand-alone funds to invest in infrastructure in emerging markets. The first fund is focusing on Africa.

Africa Infrastructure Fund I K/S (AIF 1), acting by its manager APMC, will acquire the shares in the project companies through Arise P&L Limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Upon completion, the four project companies will also be full-function joint ventures within the EU merger rules.

Back in August 2017, A.P. Møller Holding, together with PKA, PensionDanmark and Lægernes Pension, launched AIF. Twelve months after the launch, APMC received total commitments of USD 982 million from institutional investors.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

APM Terminals to Sell Rotterdam Terminal to Hutchison Ports

Maasvlakte

APM Terminals plans to dispose of its container terminal APM Terminals Rotterdam.

read more →

Maersk's Operating Results Up despite Lower Container Demand

The company delivered strong free cash flow and a return on invested capital of 6.4%, according to Maersk CEO.

read more →

Monjasa Tanker Supplies 1st VLSFO in Lome

Monjasa

Monjasa has completed its first ship-to-ship supply of the very low sulfur fuel oil in Lome, Togo. 

read more →

Maritime Singapore Green Initiative Extended Until 2024

Singapore has decided to extend for another five years a key initiative that seeks to reduce shipping emissions.

read more →

MSC's Messina Takeover Gets Go-Ahead from Italian Regulator

MSC

MSC receives the green light from the Italian Competition Authority to acquire a minority stake in Ignazio Messina.

read more →

Green Marine Welcomes Port of Galveston

Cruise ships

The US Port of Galveston joins Green Marine, a voluntary environmental program for North America’s maritime industry.

read more →

In Depth>

Teekay Shuttle Tankers Eyes USD 150 Mn to Finance Newbuilds

Finance

The company is looking to raise up to USD 150 million through a senior unsecured green bond issue.

read more →

Odfjell Sells Stake in Jiangyin Terminal

Odfjell Terminals Jiangyin

Odfjell SE has finalized the sale of its stake in Odfjell Terminals (Jiangyin), China.

read more →

Port Esbjerg to Expand with New Multi-Terminal

Port

The new terminal is scheduled for completion in November 2019.

read more →

DP World Acquires Topaz in USD 1.1 Bn Deal

DP World London Gateway

DP World acquired Topaz Energy and Marine Limited for an enterprise value of USD 1,079 million.

read more →

TangerMed, Maersk Open New Container Terminal in Morocco

APM Terminals Medport Tangier

APM Terminals Medport Tangier container terminal has officially opened its doors.

read more →

Hutchison Port Holdings Makes Top Executive Changes

Container terminal

New CEO will take the helm at Hutchison Port Holdings Management from mid-July 2019.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

MACN, MOFA Team Up on Port Corruption Index

Port

MACN partnered up with MOFA to develop the Global Port Integrity Index and scale up activities in West Africa.

read more →

GCT Vanterm: New Upgrade to Boost Box Handling Capacity

Vanterm GCT

GCT Global Container Terminals unveils a USD 119 million investment in GCT Vanterm.

read more →

Denmark's NORDEN Expanding to Africa

NORDEN Africa expansion

The company said it would focus on industrial bulk port logistics projects.

read more →