Petronas Pens 12-Year LNG Supply Deal with Shenergy, Orders Two Ships

LNG CarrierIllustration; Image by WMN

Petronas LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of Malaysia’s oil and gas major Petronas, has signed a Heads of Agreement with China’s Shenergy Group Company Limited to supply approximately 1.5 MTPA of liquefied natural gas to its Wuhaogou receiving terminal in China.

The LNG supply deal covers a 12-year term starting from 2022, and involves a shipping collaboration to construct and charter new mid-sized LNG vessels for the cargo delivery.

The company booked the construction of two 79,900 cbm LNG carriers at Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the shipbuilder announced last week. The order for the dual-fuel LNG carriers is estimated to be worth around USD 240 million.

The ships are designed to operate in shallow river and coastal waters and are 239 meters long.

“Through this new long-term agreement, Petronas continues to establish itself as Shenergy’s preferred LNG solutions partner, having been a major LNG supplier to its subsidiary, Shanghai LNG Co., Ltd since 2006.

“The new deal for additional LNG supply allows Petronas to support Shenergy’s increasing
demand for LNG, while further strengthening Petronas’ foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing LNG markets,” the company said in a statement.

The Malaysian oil and gas major has over 35 years of experience as an integrated global LNG producer and has supplied gas to more than 25 countries around the world.

It is also the first global energy player to introduce the floating LNG concept in 2016, the PFLNG Satu, and recently named its second floating LNG vessel, the PFLNG Dua, at the end of 2019.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Hyundai Heavy Industries Clinches Deals for 6 New Ships

Containership

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group has secured two new orders for a total of six vessels. 

read more →

SBM Offshore Inks FPSO Sepetiba Deals with Petrobras

SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore signs contracts with Petrobras for the 22.5-year lease and operation of FPSO Sepetiba.

read more →

Petronas Names Second FLNG in South Korea

PFLNG Dua is on schedule for completion and sail away in February 2020.

read more →

Terntank Orders Two Hybrid Tankers in China

The 15,000 dwt chemical/product/biofuels tankers will be capable to operate with liquefied biogas (LBG).

read more →

PETRONAS Conducts Its 3rd LNG Break-Bulking STS Tansfer

LNG

PETRONAS LNG completes its third delivery of LNG cargo through a break-bulking STS transfer to two ships.

read more →

Avenir LNG's 1st 7,500 cbm LNG Carrier to Work for Petronas

Avenir LNG

Avenir LNG partnered up with MISC Berhad to provide its first 7,500 cbm LNG carrier to a subsidiary of Petronas.

read more →

In Depth>

SBM Offshore to Participate in Auction for Five FPSOs

FPSO

SBM Offshore would participate in a sealed bid competitive process related to five Brazilian FPSOs.

read more →

Hurtigruten to Upgrade Three Ships with Battery Packs

Hurtigruten

Making another step towards green shipping, Hurtigruten will transform three vessels to hybrid-powered cruise ships.

read more →

SHI Secures Orders for Ten LNG-Fueled Crude Oil Tankers

Tanker

The deal, signed with an undisclosed Oceanian shipowner, is valued at USD 620.2 million.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo to Build Car Carrier Pair for European Company

hhi

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard secures order for two car carriers.

read more →

Lukoil Wins Marine Lubricants Supply Deal for 24 KOTC Ships

Lukoil

Lukoil Marine Lubricants will once again supply Kuwait Oil Tanker Company’s full fleet of tanker vessels.

read more →

Petronas FLNG Satu Starts Production at New Site

PFLNG Satu achieved first LNG drop at the Kebabangan field on May 7.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Johor Port Signs LNG Services Agreement with Petronas

The agreement is aimed at attracting more vessels into Johor Port.

read more →

Samsung Heavy Wins Deal for LNG Carrier Quartet

Samsung Heavy is to build four LNG carriers under a USD 774.9 million deal.

read more →

Qatar Petroleum Pens 5-Year Supply Deal with Marubeni

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum is to supply Marubeni Corp with 200,000 metric tons of light naphtha annually for five years.

read more →