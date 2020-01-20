Freeport LNG Train 2 Starts Commercial Ops

On January 17, 2020, Freeport LNG announced the start of commercial operations for the second liquefaction train with the commencement of gas deliveries from BP under the 20-year tolling agreement.

Freeport LNG’s Train 2 is part of a multi-train liquefaction facility located on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.

The first train began commercial operations last month, with the commencement of Osaka Gas’ and JERA’s tolling agreements.

“We are … pleased with the performance of our electric motor drive liquefaction units. Freeport’s electric drive motors not only reduce emissions by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines, they should also require less maintenance with less downtime,” Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG, commented.

“The performance test on Train 2 was completed in only 37 days after first gas was delivered to the liquefaction facilities, down from 107 days on Train 1,” he added.

As informed, construction on Freeport’s Train 3 is essentially complete, with the commercial start date expected in May. Gas has been introduced to the pre-treatment facilities and the company expects Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval to bring gas to the liquefaction site next month.

Freeport LNG Development was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019.

The terminal’s limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas.

