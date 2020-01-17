MSC Cruises’ LNG-Powered Newbuilds to Feature Wärtsilä Equipment

MSC CruisesImage Courtesy: MSC Cruises/Wärtsilä

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply French shipbuilder Chantiers de l‘Atlantique with a comprehensive package of integrated solutions for MSC Cruises’ two new LNG-powered ships.

As explained, the solutions “will support and enhance the efficiency and environmental sustainability” of the World-class cruise vessels.

In October 2019, the steel cutting ceremony was held for the first newbuild, MSC Europa, which is scheduled to be launched in May 2022. The second vessel is slated for delivery in 2024.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in mid-2020 for the first ship, and in mid-2022 for the second.

According to the technology company, these will be the first two cruise ships to run on LNG with Wärtsilä 46DF engines, and with Wärtsilä LNGPac systems.

“The focus of our solutions is on reducing energy and fuel consumption in order to promote efficiency. At the same time, our nitrogen oxide reduction and LNG solutions enhance environmental sustainability,” Stefan Nysjö, Vice President, Marine Power Solutions, Wärtsilä, commented.

Specifically, the full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply of fully integrated solutions includes for each of the two vessels five 14-cylinder dual-fuel engines fitted with nitrogen oxide reduction (NOR) units, two LNGPac fuel storage and supply systems, seven thrusters, and two fixed pitch propellers.

