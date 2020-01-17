USCG: Search Ends for Missing Fishermen after Collision with Tanker

USCGIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

A unified command has suspended the search for two missing fishermen from the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride that capsized after a collision with Odfjell’s chemical tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston Jetties in Galveston, Texas.

Responders searched more than 49 square miles over the past three days, according to the US Coast Guard (USCG).

“It is never an easy decision to suspend a search,” Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator, said.

“Responders from multiple federal, state and local agencies, as well as multiple good Samaritans, have worked tirelessly over the past three days to conduct aerial flights, shore patrols and maritime searches covering more than 49 square miles in hopes of locating these two gentlemen.”

As World Maritime News reported, the 600-foot chemical tanker collided with the fishing vessel which capsized on January 14. Two of the fishermen were pulled from the water by the crew of a good Samaritan vessel the RB-M boat crew and the remaining two were reported missing. One of the rescued men sadly died despite life-saving efforts.

The USCG informed that approximately 500-feet of containment boom has been placed around the fishing vessel as sheens of an unrecoverable product have been reported in the vicinity of the capsized boat.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The 40,515 cbm Handy tanker remains moored in Galveston, and its crew is reported to be safe and accounted for.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Fuel Spills from Fishing Boat after Collision with Tanker

The stern of the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy's Pride

A containment boom placed around capsized Pappy's Pride after collision with Odfjell's chemical tanker.

read more →

Bow Fortune Collides with Fishing Vessel; 1 Dead, 2 Missing

Odfjell logo

Bow Fortune collided with a fishing vessel in Galveston, Texas.

read more →

3 Missing after Collision between Tanker and Fishing Vessel

Istanbul

Three sailors are reported to be missing following a collision in the Istanbul Strait.

read more →

Two Killed, One Missing after Explosion on Russian Tanker

Two people died and another person is missing following an explosion on board a Russian tanker.

read more →

USCG: Tanker Crew Member Evacuated off Midway Islands

USCG

An ill crew member has been medically evacuated from a Norwegian tanker off Midway Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

read more →

ITF Urges Govts to Continue Search for Bourbon Rhode Crew

Bourbon Offshore

ITF demands that the search for seven missing Bourbon Rhode seafarers continue in the mid-Atlantic.

read more →

In Depth>

Indonesia: Missing Bulker Located off Buru Island?

Bulker

Indonesia's NTSC reportedly located the Bulker Bur Allya in the Halmahera Sea, north of Buru Island, by using a ...

read more →

No Damage to Cargo Aboard ONE's Ship after Collision

ONE Grus

ONE Blue Jay has since the collision departed the Port of Perama and is deployed in MD2 service.

read more →

ONE Containership Clashes with Tanker in Piraeus Port

ONE Grus

ONE Blue Jay crashed into the starboard side of a small chemical tanker while it was entering the port.

read more →

USCG: Car Carrier Heavily Listing off Georgia, Four Missing

Golden Ray

Golden Ray started listing after it became disabled in St. Simons Sound, Georgia.

read more →

LPG Tanker Clashes with Fishing Vessel off Honolulu

USCG

The vessels collided some 20 miles southeast of Oahu in the afternoon hours of August 7.

read more →

Search Suspended for Missing Carnival Victory Crewmember

Carnival Victory

After searching around 2,600 square nautical miles for over 45 hours, officials were unable to locate the crewmember.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Two Crew Dead after Vessel Collision, Sinking off Japan

Cargo ship collision

Authorities investigating faint knocking sound heard from the sunken Sensho Maru on Monday.

read more →

Houston Ship Channel Reopens to Two-Way Traffic

Houston Ship Channel

Houston Ship Channel reopened to two-way traffic after a collision between a tanker and a tug.

read more →

Tanker Collision, Spill Close Part of Houston Ship Channel

Houston Ship Channel

A collision between a K Line tanker and a tug closed the Houston Ship Channel on May 10.

read more →