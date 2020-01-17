Diana Shipping Secures Work for Kamsarmax Bulker

zoom Illustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Athens-based dry bulk vessel owner, Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Kamsarmax ships, the m/v Astarte.

The gross charter rate for the 81,513 dwt bulker is USD 11,750 per day for a period of minimum fourteen to about sixteen months.

As informed, the charter for the 2013-built Kamsarmax is expected to commence on January 18, 2020.

Since October 2018, Astarte has worked for Glencore Agriculture B.V. at a gross charter rate of USD 14,250 per day.

The new employment is anticipated to generate approximately USD 4.94 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, Diana Shipping said.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, Diana Shipping’s fleet comprise 41 dry bulk vessels. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.58 years.