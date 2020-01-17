Diana Shipping Secures Work for Kamsarmax Bulker

bulkerIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Athens-based dry bulk vessel owner, Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Kamsarmax ships, the m/v Astarte.

The gross charter rate for the 81,513 dwt bulker is USD 11,750 per day for a period of minimum fourteen to about sixteen months.

As informed, the charter for the 2013-built Kamsarmax is expected to commence on January 18, 2020.

Since October 2018, Astarte has worked for Glencore Agriculture B.V. at a gross charter rate of USD 14,250 per day.

The new employment is anticipated to generate approximately USD 4.94 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, Diana Shipping said.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, Diana Shipping’s fleet comprise 41 dry bulk vessels. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.58 years.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diana's Panamax Bulker to Work for Phaethon International

Bulker

The Greek shipowner inks a time charter contract with Phaethon International for Ismene.

read more →

Diana Shipping Secures Work for Panamax Bulker

Bulker

Diana Shipping Inc. inks charter deal for the m/v Oceanis.

read more →

Diana Shipping Offloads 14-Year Old Panamax

bulker

The ship is sold for USD 7.275 million before commissions, and it is scheduled for delivery by January 30, 2020.

read more →

Diana Charters Out Two Bulkers at Lower Rates

Diana Shipping

Athens-based Diana Shipping has signed new charter contracts for two of its dry bulk vessels.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Bulker Charter with Cargill

The gross charter rate will be USD 11,000 per day.

read more →

Cargill Extends Charter for Diana's Bulker

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping has extended a time charter contract with Cargill International for Medusa.

read more →

In Depth>

Diana Loses Charter Deal for Post-Panamax

Diana Shipping revealed that a time charter contract for one of its Post-Panamax bulkers has been canceled.

read more →

Diana Offloads Panamax Bulker

bulker

Greek Diana Shipping has decided to dispose of Nirefs, a 2001-built Panamax bulker.

read more →

Diana Shipping Extends Kamsarmax Charter with Cargill

Bulker

Under the deal, the bulker Myrto would continue working for Cargill for a period of about nine to eleven months.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Panamax Bulker

diana-shipping

Diana Shipping inks a time charter contract for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the Selina.

read more →

Lower Charter Rate for Diana's Ice Class Panamax

Bulker

Diana Shipping extends its time charter contract with Germany's Uniper for one of its Ice class Panamax ships.

read more →

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Bulker

Diana Shipping

The bulker is to be delivered to the new owner by July 31.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Diana Shipping Agrees Panamax Sale, Launches Share Buyback

Bulker

Diana Shipping has signed an MoA to sell its 2004-built Panamax bulker vessel Erato to an unaffiliated third party.

read more →

Diana Shipping Inks Newcastlemax Charter with Koch

bulker

Diana Shipping extends time charter contract with Singapore's Koch Shipping for San Francisco.

read more →

Diana Shipping Finds Work for Capesize Bulker in Singapore

Diana Shipping; Capesize MV Houston

The time charter is for a period of fourteen to about seventeen months.

read more →