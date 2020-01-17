Qatargas Ships 1st Q-Flex LNG Cargo to Bangladesh Summit LNG FSRU

zoom Imagw Courtesy: Qatargas

Doha-based liquefied natural gas company Qatargas has delivered the first Q-Flex cargo of LNG to the Summit LNG (SLNG), Bangladesh’s second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

Qatargas-chartered 210,000 cbm LNG carrier Al Safliya loaded the cargo at Ras Laffan Port, Qatar, in late December 2019, delivering it to the FSRU on January 14, 2020.

As informed, this is the first commercial open water ship-to-ship (STS) transfer involving a Q-Flex vessel delivering LNG to Petrobangla at its Summit LNG terminal.

SLNG, which commenced operations in April 2019, is a project jointly developed by Excelerate Energy and the Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on a build, own and operate basis. The FSRU is under a 15-year charter deal to Petrobangla and carried the inaugural LNG cargo from Qatar in April 2018.

According to Qatargas, deliveries to Petrobangla are made under a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) signed in September 2017 between Qatargas and Petrobangla to supply up to 2.5 million tons of LNG per annum for 15 years.