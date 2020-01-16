Update: Fuel Spills from Capsized Fishing Vessel after collision with Odfjell’s Tanker

The stern of the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy's PrideThe stern of the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy's Pride appears above the waterline beside the vessel's inflatable life raft after a collision near the Galveston jetties; Image Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Galveston

Approximately 500-feet of containment boom has been placed around the fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride that capsized following a collision with Odfjell’s chemical tanker Bow Fortune on January 14, 2020 in Galveston Texas.

Sheens of unrecoverable product have been reported in the vicinity of the capsized vessel and the maximum potential of the release is 14,000 gallons of diesel fuel, the US Coast Guard said in an update.

As informed, teams have been dispatched to the scene and are conducting shoreline assessments to determine impact.

“The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund has been accessed to contract a local recovery organization to conduct clean-up of any recoverable product that has entered the water and remove any threat of pollution from the vessel,” according to the coast guard.

Salvage of the Pappy’s Pride is expected to be contracted through the fishing vessel’s insurance underwriters.

“A temporary safety zone has been established for waters near Galveston Bay Entrance Channel within 300-yards of the sunken fishing vessel. Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston has directed no meeting or overtaking, with wake and surge considerations given for vessels transiting on the Houston Ship Channel between lighted buoys 7 and 9,” the Coast Guard added.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Confirming the collision, Odfjell said that at the time of the incident, Bow Fortune was inbound and under pilotage as the first vessel in a convoy, adding that there was heavy fog in the area.

A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, federal on-scene coordinator, Texas General Land Office, state on-scene coordinator, and Mr. Harry Stark, the fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride’s insurance underwriters, has been established in response to the collision.

To remind, out of four fishermen that fell into the water following the crash, two are still reported to be missing, while two have been pulled out of the water. Sadly, one of the rescued men was pronounced deceased despite life saving efforts.

The search for two fishermen from the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride continues. Search and rescue efforts have been conducted through aerial flights, shore patrols and maritime searches.

The 37,400 DWT Bow Fortune remains moored in Galveston, and its crew is reported to be safe and accounted for.

According to Odfjell, the ship’s integrity was intact and there was no pollution stemming from the ship.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Bow Fortune Collides with Fishing Vessel; 1 Dead, 2 Missing

Odfjell logo

Bow Fortune collided with a fishing vessel in Galveston, Texas.

read more →

3 Missing after Collision between Tanker and Fishing Vessel

Istanbul

Three sailors are reported to be missing following a collision in the Istanbul Strait.

read more →

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Adds 4 Ships to Odfjell Pool

Odfjell

Following the delivery of the four vessels, Odfjell's Chempool25 will total nineteen tankers.

read more →

No Damage to Cargo Aboard ONE's Ship after Collision

ONE Grus

ONE Blue Jay has since the collision departed the Port of Perama and is deployed in MD2 service.

read more →

ONE Containership Clashes with Tanker in Piraeus Port

ONE Grus

ONE Blue Jay crashed into the starboard side of a small chemical tanker while it was entering the port.

read more →

World’s Largest Stainless Steel Chemical Tanker Delivered

Stainless steel chemical tanker

The vessel was delivered by China's Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard.

read more →

In Depth>

Better Spot Rates Help Odfjell Shrink Loss

Next quarter is expected to be slightly affected by the seasonal slowdown in the chemical tanker market.

read more →

LPG Tanker Clashes with Fishing Vessel off Honolulu

USCG

The vessels collided some 20 miles southeast of Oahu in the afternoon hours of August 7.

read more →

Odfjell Sells Stake in Jiangyin Terminal

Odfjell Terminals Jiangyin

Odfjell SE has finalized the sale of its stake in Odfjell Terminals (Jiangyin), China.

read more →

Awilco LNG: WilForce Charter Cancelled following Collision

lng

Awilco LNG gets charter cancelation for Wilforce, an LNG tanker which was damaged in a collision off Singapore.

read more →

Awilco LNG Tanker Hit by Another Ship off Singapore

Awilco LNG

An LNG carrier owned by Awilco LNG has been struck by another vessel off Singapore.

read more →

Houston Ship Channel Reopens to Two-Way Traffic

Houston Ship Channel

Houston Ship Channel reopened to two-way traffic after a collision between a tanker and a tug.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Tanker Collision, Spill Close Part of Houston Ship Channel

Houston Ship Channel

A collision between a K Line tanker and a tug closed the Houston Ship Channel on May 10.

read more →

Odfjell Shrinks Loss as Chemical Tanker Market Improves

Odfjell

Norwegian shipping and tank terminal company Odfjell narrows its quarterly loss.

read more →

Weak Chemical Tanker Market Pushes Odfjell Further into Red

Odfjell tanker

Odfjell ended the fourth quarter of 2018 in the red amid a weak chemical tanker market.

read more →