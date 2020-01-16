LR: Industry Players Join Forces on Ammonia-Fueled Tanker Project

Malaysia’s shipping group MISC Berhad, South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), UK’s classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Germany’s engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions have decided to work together on a joint development project (JDP) for an ammonia-fueled tanker to support shipping’s drive towards a decarbonized future.

As explained, the creation of the alliance has been motivated by the partners’ shared belief that the maritime industry needs leadership and greater collaboration if shipping is to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s 2050 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission target.

Agreed in 2018, the target requires commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels (ZEVs) to be in operation by 2030.

Ammonia is just one of the pathways towards zero-carbon emitting vessels. The partners recognize that the shipping industry will need to explore multiple decarbonization pathways and hope their collaboration will spur others in the maritime industry to join forces on addressing this global challenge.

What is more, the partners believe that the creation of such alliances will send a clear message that shipping can progress itself to fit times and circumstances, ahead of regulatory action.

The drive to decarbonize shipping is to be a dominant focus of the decade ahead and follows a year of action in 2019 that saw the launch of Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance committed to getting commercially viable deep-sea ZEVs powered by zero-emission energy resources into operation by 2030.

Shipping’s decarbonization as a shared obligation was also a key talking point during the Global Maritime Forum held in Singapore in October 2019 where more than 220 industry leaders congregated to discuss the challenges facing the shipping industry.

“At MISC, we believe the global maritime industry needs to be more collaborative in defining our future together, rather than being confrontational and fragmented in our efforts. I am very glad that our distinguished partners have come together with MISC to showcase joint leadership in developing one of the pathways towards a zero-carbon future for the maritime industry,” Yee Yang Chien, President & Group CEO MISC Berhad, said.

“We all know that the industry-wide movement is vital, and new zero-carbon fuel technologies, such as ammonia fuel, are to be brought on the table, in order to take action proactively on maritime GHG emissions in accordance with the IMO’s ambitious road map. We hope SHI’s experience and expertise in novel ship design development will effectively contribute to this joint development project and all JDP partners could get better insight into the feasible and sustainable zero-carbon fuel vessel design solutions,” Joon Ou Nam, President & CEO of SHI, commented.

“As we start the 2020s we are proud to be among a four-party team to make deepsea Zero-Emission Vessels (ZEVs) a reality within this decade…These are exciting times as we commence the industry’s fourth Propulsion Revolution as during LR’s history we have supported the transition from wind to coal to oil and now look forward to safely decarbonising,” Nick Brown, Marine & Offshore Director, Lloyd’s Register, noted.

“Low-speed diesel engines are the most efficient propulsion system for trans-oceanic shipping and already run on a sizable number of emission-friendly fuels. We look forward to adding ammonia to the list and welcome the opportunity to work with industry partners in this venture,” Bjarne Foldager Jensen, Senior Vice President, Head of Two Stroke Business at MAN, added.

Image Courtesy: Lloyd’s Register