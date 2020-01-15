Pyxis Tankers Wraps Up MR2 Ship Sale

zoom Illustration; Source: Unsplash/Shaah Shahidh

Greek product tanker company Pyxis Tankers has completed the sale of one of its MR2 chemical/product tankers.

The ship in question is Pyxis Delta, a 46,616 dwt product tanker built at South Korean Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in 2006.

It was sold for USD 13.65 million to an undisclosed buyer in late October 2019 and renamed Maria Glory, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

According to Pyxis, the sale proceeds will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness secured by the vessel and for general corporate purposes.

“This transaction furthers our operating strategy to focus on modern eco-MR tankers and reflects a more efficient allocation of capital resources to improve our financial condition,” Valentios Valentis, Pyxis Tankers’ Chairman and CEO, commented.

“We are well-positioned to generate significant cash flows from an improving market primarily due to our staggered time charters and our continued cost discipline. We continue to be optimistic about the prospects for the product tanker sector, and this sale enhances our financial flexibility to take advantage of potential growth opportunities.”

Following the latest transaction, Pyxis Tankers has a fleet of five vessels comprising two small clean tankers and three MR2 units.