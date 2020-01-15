Suez Canal Authority Bans Scrubber Wash Water Discharge

Traffic in the Suez CanalImage Courtesy: The Suez Canal Authority

The Suez Canal Authority has advised shipowners that discharging wash water from open-loop scrubbers during transit in the waterway is strictly forbidden.

Based on the latest circular, the authority said that it “puts no conditions or restrictions on fuel oil or open-loop exhaust gas cleaning systems until the ratification of MARPOL Annex VI by the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

However, in a clarification of the circular, the canal authority explained that despite the lack of restrictions on fuel oil and/or open-loop scrubber until the ratification of the regulation, whenever that may be, discharge of the wash water from scrubbers shall not be permitted during vessel transit.

The announcement was confirmed by the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) which has sought advice from Gulf Agency Company in Egypt on the matter.

This basically means that vessels can continue to burn and carry heavy fuel oil in the country’s waters, including the Suez Canal. Furthermore, the ships equipped with open-loop scrubbers can continue to use their systems in Egyptian waters but should switch them off when transiting the canal.

Separately, the canal authority said that transit tolls will remain unchanged for all types of vessels, except dry bulk vessels and LPG carriers, which will see their transit tolls increase by 5%. The increase is scheduled to take effect as of April 2020.

The Suez Canal is a major lifeline for the global seaborne trade, through which 8.3% of the total global trade traffic passes, including approximately 25% of the total traffic of containerized cargoes, and 100% of the seaborne container trade between Asia and Europe.

In 2019, the canal accommodated 18,880 vessels, the equivalent of 1.2 billion tons of cargo accommodated through the waterway, reflecting an increase of 5.9% year-on-year.

The canal’s revenues increased from USD 5.7 billion in 2018 to USD 5.8 billion in 2019, up by 1.3%.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Wärtsilä Scrubber Wins Type Approval in China

VLCC

Wärtsilä’s exhaust gas cleaning system has received a Type Approval from the China Classification Society (CCS).

read more →

WWF Seeking Ban on Open-Loop Scrubbers in Canada

Canada

WWF-Canada has supported a ban on the use of open-loop scrubbers and discharges from hybrid scrubbers.

read more →

CSA 2020: Malaysia's Scrubber Ban Will Affect 200 Companies

Clean Shipping Alliance 2020 have expressed disappointment in the decision.

read more →

Hamburg Fines Tanker for Violating Open-Loop Scrubber Ban

euro

Authorities in Germany have imposed a record fine to a Mashall Islands-flagged tanker for breaching an open-loop ...

read more →

Malaysia Prohibits Open-Loop Scrubbers in Its Waters

scrubber

Malaysia has decided to ban the use of open-loop scrubbers by vessels operating in the country's waters.

read more →

Hudson Shipping Lines Says No to Scrubber-Fitted Ships

Hudson Shipping Lines

The company does not think scrubbers are a solution for meeting new IMO standards.

read more →

In Depth>

Höegh Autoliners Embraces VLSFO ahead of IMO 2020

Hoegh Autoliners

The company "ordered zero scrubbers and will order no more".

read more →

NAT Reiterates Scrubber Decision

NAT Scrubber Decision

NAT is "steadfast" on its decision that scrubbers are not a solution for the company.

read more →

Open Loop Scrubbers Viable for 80-90 Pct of Global Shipping

scrubber

Open loop scrubbers are still viable for 80-90 percent of global marine transport.

read more →

Shipowners Not Very Concerned about Scrubber Discharge Bans

Othman: Shipowners that have already chosen scrubbers do not seem to be very concerned about recent bans.

read more →

Japan Rules Out Open-Loop Scrubber Ban

Japan scrubber ban decision

Open-lop scrubbers are not harmful to the environment, Japan says.

read more →

CSA 2020: Scrubbers Are Safe for the Ocean Environment

cruise_ship

CSA 2020 presents results of a three-year study of the composition and quality of scrubber washwater.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Suez Canal Extends Toll Cuts for Bulkers

bulker2

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) extends discounts concerning bulkers operating between American and Asian ports.

read more →

DHT Holdings: Scrubber Economics Firm despite Bans

DHT Holdings vessel

DHT Holdings firm on economics of installing scrubbers as some countries ban use of EGCS in ports and coastal waters.

read more →

Port of Fujairah to Ban Open-Loop Scrubbers in Its Waters

Scrubber

The Port of Fujairah has decided to ban the use of open-loop scrubbers in its waters.

read more →