2019 Was a Good Year for US Ports

Port of Long BeachIllustration; Image Courtesy: Port of Long Beach

The U.S. ports on both the West Coast and the East Coast are reporting record yearly results for 2019, despite the raging trade war between the U.S. and China that was one of the hottest topics impacting trade last year.

The Port of Corpus Christi, the 3rd largest port in the United States, said it ended 2019 with record tonnages for December of 13.8 million cargo tons and 122.2 million cargo tons for the entire year — a 16-million-ton improvement over 2018 tonnages.

The port attributed the growth to increases in energy exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Year over year gains in crude production led to a 26.8% jump in crude exports from the port.

Liquefied natural gas exports (LNG) increased 6.6 million tons overall (the equivalent of 316.8 billion cubic feet) in 2019 as a result of Cheniere Energy subsidiary Corpus Christi Liquefaction increasing production with the commissioning of its first train in November 2018 and its second train in late 2019, the port data shows.

“These record-setting figures are not only indicative of a resilient energy export market, but are also reflective of the large infrastructure investments made by both private industry and the Port Authority as we position the Port of Corpus Christi as the Energy Port of the Americas,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi.

“We moved more than 120 million tons in 2019. The figure alone is impressive, but what is more remarkable is the exponential growth we are seeing year over year and sometimes even month over month,” said Charles W. Zahn, Jr., Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman.

According to the preliminary results from the Port Houston, 2019 was an exceptional year for this port as well.

Executive Director Roger Guenther said in December that the growth in containers was substantial, describing Port Houston as the fastest-growing container port in North America.

The container volume at Port Houston is expected to reach an all-time high of nearly three million TEU for 2019. Guenther added that Port Houston also ranked No.1 in North America for general cargo, handling breakbulk, special project, and steel, and was expected to record four million tons of volume by year-end.

The Port of New York and New Jersey hit record volumes in both rail cargo and overall container throughput for November. Total volume for November 2019 reached 599,626 TEUs, a 2.7 percent increase over the same period last year. The increase brings the yearly total to 6,886,388 TEUs.

From January through November 2019, imports at the Port of New York and New Jersey reached 3,497,971 TEUs, a 3.7 percent increase y-o-y.

Exports for the same period in 2019 reached 3,388,417 TEUs, a 6.0 percent increase y-o-y.

Despite experiencing some downturns in November due to the impact of tariffs, for the 11 months of 2019,  the total volumes at the Port of Los Angeles increased 4% compared to 2018, which was the busiest year on record, the port said.

Furthermore, South Carolina Ports Authority had the best calendar year in its history, handling 2.44 million TEUs in 2019, a 5% increase year-over-year.

Breakbulk cargo was up nearly 10% from a year ago, RoRO transport was up 4%, while cruise passenger figures were up 24%, in 2019.

The Port of Virginia’s calendar-year-to-date growth was nearly 4 percent ahead of the same period last year, an increase of more than 98,000 TEUs.

The port’s CEO John F. Reinhart said in December that the port was on course to its fifth record-setting year for cargo growth.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Imports at Top US Ports Back to Normal After Tariff Surges

Ports

US retail container ports' volume is expected to return to its usual seasonal patterns.

read more →

SC Ports' Volumes Continue Growing Despite Trade War

SCPA

Despite global trade tensions, the South Carolina Ports Authority had the best calendar year in its history.

read more →

Port of Amsterdam Handles Record Transshipment Volumes

Port of Amsterdam

The Port of Amsterdam transshipment increased by 12.3 percent in H1 2019 to 45.4 million tons.

read more →

NRF: Retail Imports Remain at Near-Record Levels

Containers

NRF's overall outlook is more pessimistic than last month as US introduces new 10 percent tariffs.

read more →

Higher Transport Volumes Improve Hapag-Lloyd's Earnings

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Outlook remains unchanged despite possible trade restrictions and increasing geopolitical risk.

read more →

SCPA Sees Record Volumes in 2019 Fiscal Year

SCPA

The port authority saw an 8.8% increase in annual TEU container volume.

read more →

In Depth>

DHT Reports Profit in First Quarter

dht_condor

DHT Holdings returned to profitability in the first quarter of this year.

read more →

Rotterdam, Guangzhou Become Sister Ports

Guangzhou

On May 7, the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Guangzhou Port Authority signed a partnership agreement.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Ports' Profit Drops as Volumes Rise

Port

Despite a rise in volumes and revenue, COSCO Shipping Ports' net profit plunged in the first quarter of 2019.

read more →

Challenging Macroenvironment Affects DP World's Volumes

dp-world

DP World handled 17.5 million TEU across its terminals in 1Q 2019, a decline of 0.6% YOY.

read more →

ReCAAP: Asian Piracy Incidents Drop to 13-Year Low

EUNAVFOR

ReCAAP: Only 10 incidents piracy and armed robbery reported in Asia in the first quarter of 2019.

read more →

Meyer Turku on a Good Path to Meet Its Goals

Meyer Turku, Costa Smeralda

Meyer Turku delivered "good financial result" that fueled the ramp up of the shipyard’s production.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Global Ports Holding Looks to 2019 with Confidence

Cruise port

Global Ports Holding returned to black in 2018, reporting a profit of USD 7.1 million.

read more →

Mawani Off to a Good Start with Major Developments

Port

Saudi Ports Authority entered the 2019 with a number of major developments taking place at its 9 ports.

read more →

Western Bulk Suffers Losses in Chilean Unit

Jens Ismar, CEO of Western Bulk

Western Bulk missed its performance target due to losses seen in its Chile business unit.

read more →