Eagle Bulk Becomes Member of Getting to Zero Coalition

zoom Illustration; Source: PxHere under CC0 Creative Commons license

Connecticut-based ship owner and operator Eagle Bulk Shipping has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition.

The alliance, comprised of more than 90 companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, is committed to the decarbonization of deep-sea shipping, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction strategy and the UNFCC Paris Agreement.

Specifically, the coalition aims to get commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels powered by zero-emission fuels into operation by 2030.

The Getting to Zero Coalition, which is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum, was launched in September 2019 at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City.

“We are constantly working on improving energy and operational efficiencies at Eagle, and while these will continue to be critically important, on their own, they will not be enough to meet the paradigm shift to zero-emission fuels required to meet the IMO’s 2050 target,” Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented.

“We are excited to join like-minded companies in supporting the coalition and look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to achieve the shared vision of commercially viable and scalable solutions that will enable zero-emission deep-sea vessels to be on the water by the end of this decade.”