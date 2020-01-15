Damen Poised to Develop Shipbuilding in Bangladesh

Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen;Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen; Image Courtesy: Damen

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group and Australian-based Gentium Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry of Bangladesh, seeking to establish and develop shipbuilding and ship repair industry in Bangladesh.

Damen said that the aim was to build ships in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh, with a long-term view of serving export markets.

Under the MoU, the partners plan to establish a shipbuilding and repair facility in line with global standards. The facility is expected to have the capacity to build and deliver seagoing vessels able to compete in the global marketplace.

Furthermore, Gentium-Damen consortium plans to facilitate a transfer of technology and knowledge to help Bangladeshi personnel develop the skills required to serve the international maritime industry, thus creating training and employment opportunities.

“Damen has a long track record of skills and knowledge transfer of which we are immensely proud. It is our philosophy and practice to help develop the shipbuilding and maritime industries in the countries in which we operate. This includes investing in the establishment of high quality facilities and equipment and the training of local personnel,” Roland Briene, Area Director Asia Pacific of Damen Shipyards Group, said.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Arnout Damen to Take Over as CEO of Damen Shipyards

Arnout Damen

Arnout Damen will become the new CEO of Damen Shipyards Group.

read more →

Damen to Build New RoPax for Timor-Leste

Damen

The Republic of Timor-Leste and Damen Shipyards Group recently signed a contract for a new RoPax ferry.

read more →

Bangladesh Court Rules 2016 Beaching of Maersk FPSO Illegal

North Sea Producer FPSO at Chittagong, Bangladesh

Authorities were instructed to claim compensation from the yard for having violated national environmental rules.

read more →

Oldendorff Carriers Secures Five-Year Deal in Bangladesh

Oldendorff Carriers signs a coal transportation agreement with the Bangladesh Chinese Power Company.

read more →

Two Dead, 13 Injured in Bangladesh Shipbreaking Accident

VIRGIN STAR (first ship from the left) after its arrival in Chattogram

A heavy cable collapsed on the container ship CSL Virginia, hitting several workers at once.

read more →

Damen Lays Keel for Elenger's LNG Bunkering Vessel

Keel laying ceremony for Elenger's LNG bunkering vessel

Damen Yichang Shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony for Elenger's new LNG bunkering vessel.

read more →

In Depth>

LNG Carrier Methane Princess Repaired after Tug Collision

Methane Princess

The LNG carrier collided with a tug while berthing at the Punta Europa LNG Terminal in Equatorial Guinea.

read more →

Corpus Christi Ship Channel Expansion to Begin Next Week

corpus-christi

On May 29, the Port of Corpus Christi will see the commencement of the Ship Channel Improvement Project.

read more →

Damen Expands Presence to Finland

Seadream Innovation

Damen Shipyards Group opens a new engineering center in Helsinki.

read more →

Bangladesh's 2nd LNG Terminal Starts Operations

Summit LNG

Bangladesh commissioned its second LNG terminal, the Summit LNG Terminal, offshore Moheshkhali Island.

read more →

Summit LNG FSRU Reaches Bangladesh

Summit LNG

Summit LNG, Bangladesh's 2nd FSRU, arrived in the Bay of Bengal.

read more →

Damen Shipyards Reports First Loss in 15 Years

damen

Dutch Damen Shipyards Group suffered a net loss of EUR 17 million in 2018.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

BC Ferries Duo Launched in Romania

BC Ferries

The road ferries are now undergoing fitting out before entering service in 2020.

read more →

Damen Shipyards Enters Cruise Market with SeaDream Order

SeaDream's 155-metre cruise ship

Damen Shipyards Group signed its first contract for the construction of a cruise ship with Norway-based firm.

read more →

CMES Poised to Reap Fruits from Profit Surge

Bulker

China Merchants Energy Shipping expects its net profit for 2018 to increase by up to 104 percent year-on-year.

read more →