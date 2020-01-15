Damen Poised to Develop Shipbuilding in Bangladesh

zoom Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen; Image Courtesy: Damen

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group and Australian-based Gentium Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry of Bangladesh, seeking to establish and develop shipbuilding and ship repair industry in Bangladesh.

Damen said that the aim was to build ships in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh, with a long-term view of serving export markets.

Under the MoU, the partners plan to establish a shipbuilding and repair facility in line with global standards. The facility is expected to have the capacity to build and deliver seagoing vessels able to compete in the global marketplace.

Furthermore, Gentium-Damen consortium plans to facilitate a transfer of technology and knowledge to help Bangladeshi personnel develop the skills required to serve the international maritime industry, thus creating training and employment opportunities.

“Damen has a long track record of skills and knowledge transfer of which we are immensely proud. It is our philosophy and practice to help develop the shipbuilding and maritime industries in the countries in which we operate. This includes investing in the establishment of high quality facilities and equipment and the training of local personnel,” Roland Briene, Area Director Asia Pacific of Damen Shipyards Group, said.