One Sea Alliance Welcomes New Chairman

One Sea, the industry alliance which aims to lead the way towards an operating autonomous maritime ecosystem by 2025, has appointed Capt Eero Lehtovaara as its new Chairman.

Lehtovaara, a Master Mariner and Associate Fellow of the Nautical Institute, is Head of Regulatory & Public Affairs at ABB Marine & Ports. Previously, he has been a board member at One Sea for two years, as well as Vice Chairman.

“We welcome Eero as Chairman of the One Sea alliance which will have an essential role to play as a new legal framework on intelligent and autonomous shipping is drawn up. Eero’s knowledge and experience will prove invaluable in driving forward future collaborative digital innovation,” Harri Kulmala, CEO of DIMECC, the company which leads the alliance, said.

“I am delighted to be heading the One Sea alliance at this time of digital transformation. My mission is to develop the alliance into the most influential think tank relating to autonomous and intelligent shipboard systems and operation,” Eero commented.

“One Sea is a very exciting set-up in which member companies are fierce competitors on the one hand, but also appreciate that establishing new guidelines and regulations for autonomy in shipping requires a carefully coordinated and collaborative effort.”

Continuation of the collaborative approach is confirmed by the appointment of Mikko Tepponen, Wärtsilä Vice President, Digital Portfolio Management, as new One Sea Vice Chairman.

Lehtovaara further said the relationship between technological advance and regulation had been a key focus over recent times.

“We are entering new times as connectivity allows ships to become part of integrated systems with an element of control now possible from shore. However, the legal requirements associated with intelligent systems and their impact on the shipping industry will require a partner for the regulatory bodies which are establishing the necessary new standards,” he explained.

“Our members must be confident that a suitably robust legal framework exists for them to design, manufacture and market the autonomous systems of tomorrow. Their involvement is therefore essential, and the One Sea alliance will provide them with a coordinated voice.”

The One Sea alliance membership continues to expand and diversify. Its latest new member is Helsinki-based NAPA, a specialist in software, services and data analysis.

