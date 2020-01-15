Bow Fortune Collides with Fishing Vessel; 1 Dead, 2 Missing

Odfjell logoIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Odfjell’s 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune collided with a fishing vessel on Tuesday, December 14, in Galveston, Texas.

The 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride capsized following the collision and two fishermen from the vessel were reported to be missing.

Odfjell confirmed the collision, saying that at the time of the incident, Bow Fortune was inbound and under pilotage as the first vessel in a convoy, adding that there was heavy fog in the area.

“At 3:35 p.m., Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of four people in the water after a collision between a fishing vessel and the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties,” the US Coast Guard said.

“Sector Houston-Galevston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew.”

The Coast Guard said that two of the fishermen were pulled from the water by the crew of a good Samaritan vessel and the RB-M boat crew. Both were transferred to emergency medical services personnel. 

“Tragically, we have received reports that one of the four crew members onboard the fishing boat has lost his life. We are saddened by this information and wish to express our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are also deeply concerned about the reports that two of the crew members on the fishing boat are still missing. One crew member is reported rescued,” Odfjell SE’s COO Harald Fotland said in a statement.

“Odfjell takes this matter very seriously. Together with the P&I club Gard, we cooperate fully with US authorities to ensure that we initiate all necessary actions.”

The 37,400 DWT Bow Fortune is currently moored in Galveston. The crew onboard the tanker is reported to be safe and accounted for.

Odfjell added that Bow Fortune’s integrity was intact and that there was no pollution stemming from the ship.

The Norwegian-flagged vessel was built in 1999 by Kværner Florø AS, Norway.

The search for the remaining two fishermen is underway.

The cause of the collision is said to be under investigation. 

 

