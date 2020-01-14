TORM Nets USD 496 Mn for Debt Refinancing

TORM LOGOImage Courtesy: TORM

 Danish tanker shipping company TORM has obtained a commitment for a total of USD 496 million from a syndicate of lenders to refinance its debt and bolster its capital structure.

The company said the total amount is a combination of two separate term facilities and a revolving credit facility, which will be used to refinance the company’s debt covering a total of USD 502 million.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to utilize TORM’s strong relationship with our lenders to remove all major near- and medium-term debt maturities with the financing of USD 496m in debt facilities at attractive terms. TORM’s new debt repayment profile further strengthens our capital structure and supports financial and strategic flexibility for our Company,” says CFO Kim Balle.

The new term debt is structured as a Syndicated Facility of up to USD 341 million with maturity in 2026 covering 27 vessels, a Term Facility of up to USD 110 million with maturity in 2025 covering 19 vessels built between 2002 and 2006, and a USD 45 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2026.

The bank group in the Syndicated Facility and the revolving credit facility includes Danske Bank, ING, ABN AMRO, Nordea, Swedbank, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale. Hamburg Commercial Bank is providing the USD 110 m Term Facility. Following the refinancing, TORM will not have any major debt maturities until 2026.

TORM expects to finalize documentation and execute the refinancing during the first quarter of 2020. The company operates a fleet of 80 ships.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on January 14, 2020 with tags .

Epic Gas Wraps Up Acquisition of 11,000 cbm Gas Carrier

Epic Gas

Epic Gas has completed the acquisition of the Epic Sicily, a 2015-built pressurized vessel.

read more →

TORM to Equip Ten More Ships with Scrubbers

This brings the total number of planned scrubber installations to 44.

read more →

Epic Gas Refinances 20 Ships with USD 201 Mn Loan

Epic Borneo

The USD 201 million facility has a five-year term and includes a USD 10 million tranche for future acquisitions.

read more →

Navios Partners Repays USD 418.5 Mn Loan

navios_lumen_bc

Navios Maritime Partner managed to repay a major loan amounting to USD 418.5 million.

read more →

Industry Majors Busy with Securing Financing

Shipping heavyweights have proven yet another time their fierceness in the fight to preserve liquidity.

read more →

OSC Signs USD 110 Mn Loan to Refinance Five Ships

Signing ceremony for financing agreement

The funds would be used for refinancing of three tanker vessels and two very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

read more →

In Depth>

TORM Agrees Sale and Leaseback for Six Tankers

TORM

Danish tanker shipping company TORM enters into six new sale and leaseback transactions.

read more →

Awilco LNG Agrees Refinancing for LNG Carrier Duo

LNG carrier WilPride

Under the agreement, the 2013-built WilForce and WilPride would be refinanced at "favourable terms".

read more →

TORM Expands Fleet with Four MR Units

Tanker

TORM agreed financing for the acquisition of four modern MR vessels being purchased "at an attractive price point".

read more →

Golden Ocean Agrees Refinancing amid Weaker Markets

Finance

GOGL signed two new credit facilities to refinance obligations under previous loans which financed 14 vessels.

read more →

Avance Gas Fetches USD 515 Mn Refinancing

Finance

Avance Gas would enable refinance its outstanding debt with the USD 515 million credit facility.

read more →

TORM Posts Its Strongest Quarterly Result in 3 Years

tankers

The rise in TORM's profit in Q1 2019 was driven by product tanker market recovery.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

TORM: Product Tanker Market to Benefit from 2020 Sulphur Cap

tankers

IMO sulphur cap will lead to an incremental increase in product tanker trade during 2019 and 2020, TORM believes. 

read more →

Nordic American Tankers Shrinks Quarterly Loss

NAT

NAT wrapped up the fourth quarter of this year with a net loss of USD 10.5 million.

read more →

Danaos Delivers Major Loss due to Impairments

Containership

Danaos Corporation ended the fourth quarter of 2018 with a major loss due to USD 210.7 million impairment charges.

read more →