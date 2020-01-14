Tomini Bolsters Fleet with Ultramax Trio

Image Courtesy: : Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

UAE-based owner of dry bulkers Tomini Shipping is starting the new year on a high note having taken delivery of three Ultramax newbuilds.

The ships named Tomini Entity (63,500 DWT), Tomini Felicity (63,300 DWT) and Tomini Tenacity (63.601 DWT) were delivered on January 7, 2020.

They were built by COSCO Shipping LTD, Hudong Shipyard.

“We specialize in selected dry bulk vessel segments, namely Uatramaxes; we have confidence in the sector and remain committed to growing a diverse fleet to meet global transportation needs,” Nitin Mehta, CEO of Tomini, said.

The latest fleet additions bring the company’s fleet to 12 ships with an average age of 3 years.

Since 2013, Tomini was continuously investing in fleet growth keeping the age of its fleet relatively low. Back in July 2019, the company sold two of its 2012-built Supramax ships as part of its fleet renewal and modernization strategy, making room for the Ultramax newbuilds.

