Injured Sailor Evacuated from COSCO Bulker off Philippines

evacuationImage Courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) evacuated an injured crew member of a Chinese cargo vessel off Corregidor Island, Cavite, on January 12, 2020.

The ship, identified as the 90,540 cbm Wu Zhou 8, was en route to Geraldton, Australia from Bunati, Indonesia, at the time of the incident, according to the bulker’s AIS data.

As informed, the sailor, a Chinese national, accidentally fell into the cargo hold and sustained head injury while on duty.

PCG Surface Support Force (SSF) immediately dispatched a patrol vessel to conduct the medical evacuation.

Following the operation, the injured man was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.

Built in 2013, Wu Zhou 8 is operated by COSCO Shipping Bulk, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

