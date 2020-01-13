BIMCO Names New Secretary General & CEO

The world’s largest shipping association BIMCO has appointed David Loosley as its new Secretary-General & CEO with effect from June 2020.

Mr. Loosley joins from the Institute of Marine Engineering Science & Technology (IMarEST), which he has led for the last eight years.

Angus Frew, BIMCO’s current Secretary General & CEO, had previously announced that he will be stepping down in the summer of 2020 after leading the organization for seven years as he wishes to spend more time in the UK and less time working.