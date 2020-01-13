BIMCO Names New Secretary General & CEO

David LoosleyImage Courtesy: BIMCO

The world’s largest shipping association BIMCO has appointed David Loosley as its new Secretary-General & CEO with effect from June 2020.

Mr. Loosley joins from the Institute of Marine Engineering Science & Technology (IMarEST), which he has led for the last eight years.

Angus Frew, BIMCO’s current Secretary General & CEO, had previously announced that he will be stepping down in the summer of 2020 after leading the organization for seven years as he wishes to spend more time in the UK and less time working.

“We are delighted to have found a successor who can continue to build on the excellent work carried out by Angus Frew in positioning BIMCO as the world’s largest international shipping association. David has outstanding communication skills and is a proven leader of an international shipping-related business,” BIMCO President, Sadan Kaptanoglu said announcing his appointment.

Prior to joining IMarEST, Mr. Loosley ran operations at the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) where he was responsible for the transition from analogue to digital navigational products, and chaired the Digital Geospatial Information Working Group (DGWIG) to help drive global standardization. He has also served at sea for 10 years in the UK Royal Navy.

“I am very excited to be joining BIMCO at this critical time for the industry where a volatile market, new technology, and increasing environmental regulation are all having a significant impact. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to build on the work of my predecessor and to ensure that BIMCO maintains its relevance and leadership position, continuing to provide practical solutions and expert advice to its members and the wider maritime community,” Loosley said.

 

