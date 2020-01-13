Columbia Welcomes Its Largest Vessel to Date

ICTSIImage Courtesy: ICTSI

Buenaventura’s Puerto Aguadulce has begun 2020 operations with the arrival of the 13,892 TEU APL Esplanade, the largest vessel ever to call Columbia.

Coming from Asia, the ultra large container vessel (ULCV) docked at Puerto Aguadulce on January 8 before continuing its journey to other ports in South America.

With a length of 369 meters, equivalent to approximately four professional soccer fields, and a width of 51 meters, this vessel has the largest physical dimensions to call at any Colombian terminal, according to port operator International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI).

“The shipping companies continue to build larger and larger capacity vessels. For Puerto Aguadulce, receiving this type of vessel is an honor and a great responsibility,” Miguel Abisambra, Puerto Aguadulce general manager, commented.

“We work continuously under our vision of being a strategic ally of the Colombian economy. At the end of last year, we received what is now, after APL Esplanade, the second largest capacity container vessel that has docked in the country,” he added.

The 150,200 dwt APL Esplanade sails on the CMA CGM group’s Asia Central South America (ACSA1) service, which links East Asia with Central and South America.

Previously known MOL Quintet, APL Esplanade was built at South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in 2014.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

DFDS Welcomes Fourth Mega Freight Ferry

DFDS

DFDS has taken delivery of the fourth of six mega roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ferries.

read more →

Singapore Welcomes Its Largest Containership to Date

The 23,656 TEU MSC Isabella made its maiden call at the Port of Singapore on November 10, 2019.

read more →

Seaspan Welcomes BC's Decision to Set Up STS LNG Bunkering

Seaspan

Seaspan Marine Transportation has welcomed the planned establishment of STS LNG bunkering in the region.

read more →

British Columbia to Set up Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

LNG bunkering

BC is looking to establish the first ship-to-ship LNG marine bunkering service on the west coast of North America.

read more →

DFDS Takes Delivery of Third Chinese-Built RoRo

The RoRo is yet to be named.

read more →

CTM Supramax Pool Grows to 70 Bulkers

bulker

CTM has welcomed seven more vessels to its Supramax Revenue Sharing Agreement (RSA).

read more →

In Depth>

Three Years: Expanded Panama Canal Exceeding Expectations

Panama Canal

Three years and over 6,000 Neopanamax transits later, the expanded canal continues to exceed expectations.

read more →

Panama Canal Enhances Green Initiatives

panama-canal

The Panama Canal announces improvements to its Green Connection Environmental Recognition Program.

read more →

Panama Canal Welcomes Its Largest LNG Tanker to Date

The Panama Canal, Qatargas saved 10,000 tons of CO2 emissions compared to alternative routes.

read more →

Hunter Tankers Secures Short-Term Loan from Apollo Asset

Finance

Hunter Tankers may use the facility to partially finance the group’s current newbuilding program.

read more →

Spirit of Vancouver Island Back in Service after LNG Refit

Spirit of Vancouver Island

BC Ferries expects to cut CO2 emissions by 12,500 tonnes per year with Spirit-class conversions.

read more →

Tsakos Columbia Chooses Electronic Payments for Crew

Electronic payment

Tsakos Columbia Shipmanagement introduced electronic payments for crews aboard a fleet of 90 vessels.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Vancouver 1st North American Port to Join SEA\LNG

vancouver

British Columbia's Vancouver Port becomes a member of SEA\LNG coalition.

read more →

HPT Opens Thailand's Largest Deep-Sea Container Terminal

Terminal

Hutchison Ports Thailand has officially opened Terminal D at Laem Chabang Port.

read more →

Vietnam Welcomes Its Largest Boxship to Date

CMA CGM Marco Polo

Earlier this month, CMIT welcomed the largest container vessel to ever call a Vietnamese port.

read more →