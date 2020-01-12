Readers’ Picks of the Week (Jan 6-10, 2020)
World Maritime News Staff
World Maritime News Staff
The Port of Gdańsk is preparing for an important milestone of becoming the busiest container port in the region.read more →
A fuel oil non-availability report exists, however, "this is intended for temporary purposes only," Calleya said.read more →
The percentage of women in the maritime industry is very low and has not changed for years.read more →
The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…read more >
As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…read more >
Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…read more >
Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…read more >