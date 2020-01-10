SOL Becomes Majority Owner in Scanlog

SwedenIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC 2.0 license

Swedish shipping company Swedish Orient Line (SOL) has become a new majority shareholder in compatriot logistics company Scandinavian Logistics Partners (Scanlog).

Until now, the shipping company has had a 20 percent holding in the company but is now expanding its ownership to just over 50 percent.

“With SOL, Scanlog gets a strong majority shareholder who can help us continue our rapid growth,” Mathias Wideroth, Chairman of the Board Board and founder of Scanlog, commented.

“We’re aware of the fact that a number of our customers want logistics suppliers who have the ability and the skills to deliver door-to-door logistics services… we’re looking forward to the opportunity of also assisting our customers with requests for multimodal transports via Scanlog,” Michael Kjellberg, Chairman of the SOL Board, said.

As explained, one of the motivating forces behind SOL’s decision to increase its stake in Scanlog is the companies’ common commitment to sustainability.

In April last year, SOL also made major investments in sustainable transportation through its 50 percent stake in the start-up shipping company Wallenius SOL.

The new shipping company will transport cargo in the Baltic Sea region by 2021 with several ice-classed LNG-powered vessels. The new vessels are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent and fuel consumption by 50 percent per transported unit.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Performance Shipping Boosts Fleet with Aframax Tanker

Greek shipowner Performance Shipping has agreed to expand its fleet with an Aframax tanker.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo to Build LNG Bunkering Vessel for Asian Owner

Hyundai Mipo

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has secured an order for one 18,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering ship. 

read more →

HHI Submits Application to EU Regulator for DSME Deal

EU

Hyundai Heavy starts a regulatory process in the EU to gain approval for the proposed acquisition of DSME.

read more →

Greece Approves Part of COSCO's Investment Plan for Piraeus

Piraeus Port

Proposal for an EUR 300 million investment in the fourth container terminal in Piraeus was put on hold.

read more →

Eagle Bulk Welcomes Second of Six Ultramaxes to Its Fleet

Bulker

The 2015-built scrubber-fitted ship has been renamed the M/V Sydney Eagle.

read more →

Epic Gas Refinances Two LPG Tankers

The company refinanced the vessels through a sale and leaseback transaction with a Japanese ship owner.

read more →

In Depth>

China Merchants Eyes Majority Stake in AVIC Maritime

Shipping

China Merchants is looking to take over 73.87% of the company's shares.

read more →

Pacific Basin to Fit Majority of Supramaxes with Scrubbers

Pacific Basin bulker

The equipment is expected to set Pacific Basin up "for what we believe will be stronger years ahead."

read more →

Hyundai Mipo to Build Boxship Trio for Asian Owner

Hundai Mipo Dockyard

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has clinched orders to build three container vessels for an Asian client.

read more →

BW Group Launches Takeover Offer for Epic Gas

BW vessel

BW Group purchased a majority stake in Epic Gas and launched an unconditional tender offer.

read more →

Creditors to Get Majority Control of Hanjin Heavy

money

Lenders will obtain majority control of the Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction.

read more →

Maersk Tankers to Equip Four LR2 Ships with Scrubbers

Maersk Tangier

Maersk Tankers to install four scrubbers on selected LR2 vessels.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

DSME Workers Agree to Go on Strike over Hyundai Takeover

The precise date for the strike would be determined at a later point in time.

read more →

Report: Samsung Heavy Unlikely to Bid for DSME Stake

DSME

SHI will unlikely submit its offer to buy a majority stake in the compatriot shipbuilder DSME.

read more →

Number of Lost MSC Zoe Containers Jumps to 345

MSC Zoe container spill

Rijkswaterstaat: The number of containers that fell from MSC Zoe in early January 2019 has jumped to 345.

read more →