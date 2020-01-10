Zhejiang Xiehai Books 4 Bulkers

Chinese dry bulk operator Zhejiang Xiehai Group has placed an order at Taizhou-based Xinzhou Shipbuilding for the construction of four 45,700 dwt bulk carriers.

The vessels, two firm orders + two options, will be classified by the China Classification Society and will be deployed for domestic operations following delivery in 2021.

The total value of the contract is over RMB 400m (USD 57.6m).

Zhejiang Xiehai Group, founded in July 2013, is located in Linhai City, Zhejiang Province. The group is mainly engaged in domestic and foreign ship transportation, ship management, ship leasing, shipping supply chain management and other businesses.

The company’s website lists 23 ships as part of its fleet. Based on VesselsValue, Zhejiang Xiehai has four owned vessels, three Panamax bulkers, and one small handy bulker. The value of the company’s fleet is set at USD 28.2 million.

 

 

