3 Missing after Collision between Tanker and Fishing Vessel

Three sailors are reported to be missing following a collision between a Russian-flagged tanker Glard 2 and a Turkish-flagged fishing vessel Dursun Ali Coskun early Friday morning in the Istanbul Strait.

The collision occurred at the north side of the Istanbul Strait at around 06:00 hours local time on January 10, causing the fishing boat to capsize and sink, the Governorship of Istanbul informed. Three sailors from the six on board have been rescued.

Search and rescue operations for the remaining crew members are underway, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.

“Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus has not been affected. However, vessel traffic was suspended at 07:06 hours local time due to poor visibility (fog),” GAC said.

 

