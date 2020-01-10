MODEC, Woodside Ink Purchase Deal for Senegal’s 1st FPSO

Senegalese flagIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC 2.0 license

Japanese FPSO supplier MODEC has signed a contract with Woodside Energy to supply a floating production storage and offloading vessel for Senegal’s first offshore oil development project.

The FPSO will be the first one for Senegalese waters and is intended for the Sangomar Field Development, located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal.

The deal comes on the back of a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the FPSO signed in February 2019 and follows the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Sangomar Field Development which was made in January 2020.

Scheduled for delivery in early 2023, the FPSO vessel will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters by an external turret mooring system to be supplied by MODEC’s SOFEC company.

The vessel will have a capacity to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

“We consider West Africa where numerous offshore oil and gas fields have been discovered in recent years, as one of our most important core regions, and this contract award should geographically reinforce our business portfolio,” Yuji Kozai, President and CEO of MODEC, said.

MODEC currently operates three FPSOs in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire and it has supplied another seven floating production facilities that have been installed in Angola, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Nigeria.

