KSS Line Orders Fourth 84,000 cbm VLGC from Hyundai Heavy

zoom Illustration; Source: Pixabay under CC 2.0 license

South Korean shipping company KSS Line has ordered another 84,000 cbm very large gas carrier (VLGC) at compatriot shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Unveiled on January 7, 2020, the contract is worth KRW 88.9 billion (about USD 76.6 million).

The scrubber-fitted vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement.

As informed, the newbuilding has been ordered for a long-term charter contract signed with energy company BGN INT DMCC in November 2019. The KRW 113.6 billion, five-year contract is expected to start in late April 2021, KSS Line said in a stock exchange filing on November 4.

The new VLGC will be identical to the three ships of this type KSS Line ordered last year and will be able to transit both the old and new Panama Canal locks.

KSS Line is in discussions with different parties to secure additional shipping contracts, a company official revealed.

World Maritime News Staff

Read more:

KSS Line, HHI Team Up on New LPG Carrier Designs