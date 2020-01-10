KSS Line Orders Fourth 84,000 cbm VLGC from Hyundai Heavy

VLGCIllustration; Source: Pixabay under CC 2.0 license

South Korean shipping company KSS Line has ordered another 84,000 cbm very large gas carrier (VLGC) at compatriot shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). 

Unveiled on January 7, 2020, the contract is worth KRW 88.9 billion (about USD 76.6 million).

The scrubber-fitted vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement.

As informed, the newbuilding has been ordered for a long-term charter contract signed with energy company BGN INT DMCC in November 2019. The KRW 113.6 billion, five-year contract is expected to start in late April 2021, KSS Line said in a stock exchange filing on November 4.

The new VLGC will be identical to the three ships of this type KSS Line ordered last year and will be able to transit both the old and new Panama Canal locks.

KSS Line is in discussions with different parties to secure additional shipping contracts, a company official revealed.

World Maritime News Staff

Read more:

KSS Line, HHI Team Up on New LPG Carrier Designs

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Hyundai Samho Wins LPG Carrier Gig

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries has secured a contract for the construction of two LPG carriers.

read more →

Hyundai Samho Gets USD 280 Mn Orders for Two Ships

VLCC

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries receives two new orders that have a combined worth of USD 280.2 million.

read more →

H-Line Returns to Hyundai Samho for Another LNG Carrier

Hyundai Heavy

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries has won a contract to construct a 174,000 cbm LNG carrier.

read more →

Hyundai Samho Wins Order for Crude Carrier Duo

Hyundai Samho

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries has secured a contract for the construction of two 158,000 dwt crude carriers.

read more →

H-Line Shipping Orders LNG Carrier from Hyundai Samho

Hyundai Heavy Industries

The new 174,000 cbm vessel would be delivered to H-Line Shipping by December 31, 2021.

read more →

Trafigura Orders Dual-Fuel VLGC Pair from South Korea

Trafigura VLGC

The two ships are set for delivery in 2021.

read more →

In Depth>

Hyundai Samho Boosts Orderbook with 5 New Ships

Hyundai Heavy

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries receives orders for 5 vessels.

read more →

KSS Line Orders Two VLGCs from Hyundai Heavy

LPG carrier

The new vessels were ordered for a charter contract with Dubai-based BGN International DMCC.

read more →

KSS Line Orders VLGC from Hyundai Heavy

ship

South Korea's KSS Line orders 1+1 very large gas carrier at compatriot Hyundai Heavy Industries.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Clinches Deals for Two LNG Carriers

LNG carrier

Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured newbuilding agreements for two LNG carriers from European owners.

read more →

Hyundai LNG Shipping Orders Its First VLGC

Hyundai LNG Shipping

Hyundai LNG Shipping (HLS) orders very large gas carrier (VLGC) at Hyundai Heavy Industries.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Wins USD 600 Mn Worth of Gas, Tanker Orders

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries secured orders for five new gas and crude oil carriers in recent weeks.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Hyundai Mipo to Build Boxship Trio for Asian Owner

Hundai Mipo Dockyard

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has clinched orders to build three container vessels for an Asian client.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Nabs VLCC Trio

Hyundai Heavy

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is off to a great start since the beginning of 2019 as new orders keep piling up.

read more →

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Wins Tanker Quartet Order

Tanker

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has reportedly won an order for four MR tankers from Central Group.

read more →