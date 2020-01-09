Ecuadorian Navy Finds Cocaine Aboard Containership at Puerto Bolivar
Ecuadorian authorities have discovered eighty-eight parcels of cocaine on board a containership in Puerto Bolivar.
As informed, the shipment was hidden in four black suitcases in a container aboard the 2,546 TEU Sealand Los Angeles.
The Liberia-flagged ship arrived to Puerto Bolivar from Guayaquil and was en route to Balboa, Panama.
According to the Ecuadorian Navy, the authorities received a tip-off that one of the vessel’s containers contained cocaine.
Once the ship docked at Yilport Puerto Bolivar, the authorities conducted a search and found the drugs.
An investigation into the matter has been launched.
Managed by Norway’s SinOceanic Shipping, the 2008-built Sealand Los Angeles, previously known as Westwood Robson, belongs to Zeaborn Ship Management’s fleet, data provided by VesselsValue shows.
World Maritime News Staff