Ecuadorian Navy Finds Cocaine Aboard Containership at Puerto Bolivar

cocaineImage Courtesy: Armada del Ecuador/Capitanía del Puerto de Puerto Bolívar

Ecuadorian authorities have discovered eighty-eight parcels of cocaine on board a containership in Puerto Bolivar.

As informed, the shipment was hidden in four black suitcases in a container aboard the 2,546 TEU Sealand Los Angeles.

The Liberia-flagged ship arrived to Puerto Bolivar from Guayaquil and was en route to Balboa, Panama.

According to the Ecuadorian Navy, the authorities received a tip-off that one of the vessel’s containers contained cocaine.

Once the ship docked at Yilport Puerto Bolivar, the authorities conducted a search and found the drugs.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

Managed by Norway’s SinOceanic Shipping, the 2008-built Sealand Los Angeles, previously known as Westwood Robson, belongs to Zeaborn Ship Management’s fleet, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

