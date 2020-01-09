Ocean Alliance Unveils Day 4 Product Deploying 325 Boxships

Ocean AllianceImage Courtesy: CMA CGM

The Ocean Alliance partners have presented their new service offering which would see the shipping majors deploy a total of 325 containerships.

On January 9, 2020, French container shipping major CMA CGM signed with its Asian counterparts COSCO Shipping, Evergreen and OOCL the launch of Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product.

The new offer is scheduled to start in April this year.

Under the agreement, the companies will offer 38 services utilizing 325 boxships with an estimated carrying capacity of around 3.8 million TEUs. Out of the 325 vessels, 112 will be operated by CMA CGM, according to the company.

Launched in spring 2017, Ocean Alliance has evolved to include a comprehensive service offer on the Transpacific trade with nineteen services, a strong offer between Asia and Europe with seven services, a large offer between Asia and the Mediterranean with four services, two Transatlantic services linking North Europe to the East Coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico, four services between Asia and the Middle East and two Asia-Red Sea services.

“One year after the extension of Ocean Alliance until 2027, the launch of the Day 4 Product will enable us to further strengthen the competitiveness and quality of CMA CGM’s offer. With this agreement, we are pursuing the continuous improvement of our services,” Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, commented.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

The Ocean Cleanup Brings First Catch of Plastic to Shore

The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup has brought the first batch of ocean plastic to shore.

read more →

Ocean Yield Adds LR2 Tanker Trio

Tanker

Ocean Yield ASA has taken delivery of three long range 2 (LR2) product tankers built in China.

read more →

MPCC: 3 of 10 Boxships Complete Scrubber Retrofit

MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships completes scrubber retrofitting and commissioning for the first three of its vessels.

read more →

MPC Container Ships, Ahrenkiel Join Trident Alliance

Containership

The companies committed to comply with the new IMO 2020 maritime sulphur regulations.

read more →

CSL Group, Oldendorff Carriers Join Trident Alliance

Cargo ship

CSL Group, Oldendorff Carriers become the newest member of Trident Alliance.

read more →

HMM to Join THE Alliance as a Full Member

HMM to Join THE Alliance

THE Alliance members are also to renew their cooperation and extend the partnership for ten years until 2030.

read more →

In Depth>

Algoma Wraps Up Acquisition Deal with Oldendorff

Algoma Innovator

Algoma Shipping acquired the interest held by Oldendorff Carriers in the CSL International Pool.

read more →

Gothia Tankers Alliance Names Sixth LNG-Fueled Tanker

Small chemical tanker Ramelia

The sixth of eight new small chemical tankers ordered by the Gothia Tanker Alliance has been named in China.

read more →

Viking Cruises, China Merchants to Form Chinese Cruise Line

Viking Cruises' ocean cruise ship Viking Jupiter

Viking and China Merchants would form a joint venture to form a cruise line for the Chinese cruise market.

read more →

Gothia Tanker Alliance Receives Fifth Chemical Tanker

Gothia Tanker Alliance

Gothia Tanker Alliance takes delivery of Fure Ven, a 20,000 cbm product/chemical tanker. 

read more →

Megamaxes Continue to Be Favored by Ocean Carriers

containership

Despite overcapacity woes, ocean carriers show no signs of ditching megamax containerships.

read more →

ONE Sets Container Loading Record of 19,000 TEUs

containership

MOL Tribute, a containership operated by ONE, has set a loading record of 19,190 TEUs.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Ocean Alliance Gets Extended until 2027

Ever Gifted

Members of the OCEAN Alliance extend the duration of OCEAN Alliance until March 31, 2027.

read more →

ONE: Two Boxships Set Container Loading Records

In late December 2018, two ULCVs operated by ONE set container loading records.

read more →

Hong Kong Opens Investigation into New Seaport Alliance

The Competition Commission investigates the recently created terminal operator alliance.

read more →