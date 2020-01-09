Yang Ming to Strengthen Intra-Asia Presence

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. revealed plans to launch a new Taiwan-Japan service (JCH), further enhancing its intra-Asia service network.

Effective January 26, 2020, the JCH service will provide weekly direct service between Kaohsiung, Osaka, Kobe and Hakata.

As explained, the launch of JCH service will expand Yang Ming’s existing services between Taiwan and Japan, namely Japan-Malaysia-Vietnam (JMV), Japan-Taiwan-Bangkok (JTC), Japan-Taiwan-South China Express (JTS), Japan-Thailand Express Service (JTX) and Pan Asia Service (PAS).

Furthermore, the transit time between Taiwan and Japan’s Kansai region will be shortened by 1~2 days at least, according to the company.

As of October of 2019, Yang Ming operated a fleet of 103 vessels with an aggregate tonnage of 7.79-million dwt and an operating capacity of 678 thousand TEUs.

