Petrobras Staying Clear from Strait of Hormuz for Now

tankerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pexels under CC0 Creative Commons license

 Brazilian state-controlled oil and gas company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Wednesday that its ships will avoid transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the region.

The company said the decision was reached following a consultation with the Brazilian Navy and with the aim of mitigating potential safety risks to its operations.

Petrobras reassured that the changes would not have any impact on the fuel supply in Brazil, adding that it would continue to monitor closely the developments in the region.

The move comes amid growing fears of Iranian retaliation on commercial vessels in the region following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian military commander, by the United States on January 3, 2020.

The surprise move by the Trump Administration resulted in the global outrage and fears of a major retaliation by Iran.

On Wednesday, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Iraqi airbases hosting US troops. Dozens of Fateh-313 missiles were launched, 10 of which struck the Ain al-Asad airbase, which is located 233 km (144 miles) west of Baghdad. The other missile is believed to have struck an as yet unnamed airbase in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan. Four of the missiles reportedly failed, Dryad Global informed.

However, Iran is reported to have notified Iraq before the missile strike, noting that the targets would be solely locations hosting the US military. According to the latest updates, there have been no causalities and Iran seems to be standing down.

“We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” Donal Trump said on January 8, following the Iranian attacks.

“No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well.”

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.  These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”

According to the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, Iran is not seeking war but will defend itself from any aggression.

On the other hand, there are some signals that Iran will not jeopardize passage through one of the world’s major chokepoints, accounting for approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil traffic. Specifically, one of the Iranian crude carriers that went off the grid in July last year seems to have reappeared, according to TankerTrackers.com.

Going off the grid has been one of the tactics used by Iran to continue shipping its oil and try to avoid massive sanctions imposed by the United States. Numerous Iranian shipping assets and companies have been targeted by the sanctions for an alleged link to terrorist activities and the smuggling of weapons.

Meanwhile, multiple warnings for commercial ships transiting the region have been issued on behalf of major world powers, led by the US and the UK, advising caution be taken amid fears of attacks.

As indicated by MARAD, vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman may encounter GPS interference, bridge-to-bridge communications spoofing, and/or other communications jamming with little to no warning.

At the beginning of January, the UK Ministry of Defense said that UK-flagged ships would be escorted through the Strait of Hormuz ensuring them maximum protection.

Even though Iran seems to be refraining from a major retaliation that might jeopardize shipping in the region, the precautionary measures come on the back of several attacks and even seizures of ships in 2019, as it was the case with Stena Impero.

It remains to be seen what will be the impact of the ongoing situation in the Middle East on the tanker shipping in the region, however, one thing seems to be for sure: the geopolitical uncertainty is often good for charter rates, as rates tend to skyrocket amid increased risks and often lower availability of assets.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

UK-Flagged Vessels to Get Navy Escort in Strait of Hormuz

Tanker

British-flagged commercial vessels will again be accompanied by Royal Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

read more →

UAE Joins US-Led Coalition for Maritime Security in the Gulf

Tanker

The move comes on the back of drone and missile attacks on two major Saudi oil installations on September 14.

read more →

Australia Joins US-Led Coalition to Protect Ships in Hormuz

Australian flag

Australian is to work alongside international partners to assure security of merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

read more →

Stena Bulk Seeks Help from Govt Leaders in Freeing Seafarers

Stena Impero

The company asked for help in freeing the Stena Impero seafarers from India, Russia, Latvia and the Philippines.

read more →

Iran to Deny UK Ships Passage through Strait of Hormuz?

Tanker

"Security for security. Strait for strait," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

read more →

Diplomacy Needed in Hormuz Case, Shipping Associations

Strait of Hormuz

EU member states are urged to work with Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation.

read more →

In Depth>

Norway Updates Strait of Hormuz Security Warning

Strait of Hormuz Security level

Norwegian-flagged vessels are advised to minimize transit in Iranian territorial waters.

read more →

UK Destroyer Arrives in Persian Gulf to Protect UK Shipping

Royal Navy's HMS Duncan

Royal Navy ships will be deployed to the region until a "diplomatic resolution" is found.

read more →

Rouhani Suggests Exchange of Iranian, UK Tankers

Tanker

Iran might release the UK-flagged Stena Impero if the UK does the same with the Iranian ship it detained in Gibraltar.

read more →

UK Releases Footage of Military-Escorted Convoy in Hormuz

Stena Important and Sea Ploeg

The UK government will aim to protect British-flagged ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

read more →

Claims of Stena Impero's Involvement in Collision Denied

Stena Bulk

Stena Bulk has denied reports about a collision involving Stena Impero, the UK-flagged tanker seized by Iran.

read more →

EU-Led Task Force Taking Shape to Protect Ships in Hormuz

tanker

A European-led maritime protection mission is being established in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK government said.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

UK Ships Warned to Avoid Strait of Hormuz

tanker

The UK Foreign Office is urging British-flagged vessels to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

read more →

IMO Condemns Tanker Attacks in Strait of Hormuz

Tanker

Kitack Lim said that threats to ships and their crews "are intolerable".

read more →

Strait of Hormuz in Focus after Recent Attacks on Tankers

Tanker

Recent attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman raised concerns over the security of transit in the area.

read more →