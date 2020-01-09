DFDS Welcomes Fourth Mega Freight Ferry

zoom Image Courtesy: DFDS

Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS has taken delivery of the fourth of six mega roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ferries being built at Jinling Shipyard in China.

On January 7, 2020, a flag hoisting ceremony took place at the China Merchants’ shipyard during which the Danish flag was raised.

According to DFDS, the future Humbria Seaways has been preparing and testing all systems before it departs for Singapore and afterward for Europe.

The 55,780 GT newbuild, which features a length of 235 meters and a width of 33 meters, is expected to depart Jinling today, the company said.

The first in the series of mega freight ferries was delivered in February last year, the second in early May, and the third in October. The ships are the largest freight ferries in the DFDS’ fleet.

Two more ferries are planned to be added to the DFDS’ fleet in the coming months.

Each of the six units is equipped with a ramp system with three independent stern ramps and internal ramps on each side, making them able to load and unload trailers quickly and efficiently. This will reduce time in port considerably, as explained by DFDS.

Due to the large capacity, the six freight ferries’ energy consumption per trailer transported will be significantly decreased. The ferries are all equipped with scrubbers to reduce sulphur oxide, in line with the global sulphur limit regulation which takes effect from January 2020.