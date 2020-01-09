MOL: Another LNG Carrier for Yamal LNG Project Named in China

LNG carrierImage Courtesy: MOL

China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding named another LNG carrier for Russia’s Yamal LNG Project on January 8, 2020. 

Named LNG Merak, the newbuilding was jointly ordered by Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Chinese shipping major China COSCO Shipping in 2017.

The 174,000 cbm unit is the second of four new LNG carriers for the Yamal LNG Project ordered by MOL and COSCO. It is a sister vessel of the recently delivered LNG Dubhe which was built at the same shipyard.

Featuring a length of 295 meters and a width of 45 meters, LNG Merak will be engaged in the transport of the project’s LNG cargo from transshipment terminals in Europe to Asia LNG terminals.

MOL has been operating eleven LNG carriers built in China for other projects, and LNG Merak will be the twelfth LNG carrier built in China to join the company’s fleet.

The Yamal LNG plant has been producing LNG over nameplate production capacity and over 25 million tons of LNG have now been shipped since the start-up of Train 1 in December 2017 and has cumulatively dispatched more than 340 cargoes.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Zeebrugge LNG Starts Yamal Transshipments

Fluxys

Belgium's Zeebrugge LNG terminal has commenced transshipments under a long-term contract with Yamal Trade.

read more →

Yamal LNG: All 15 Arc7 Ice-Class Tankers Delivered

LNG carrier

OAO Yamal LNG has announced the operational start of Yakov Gakkel, a new Arc7 icebreaking LNG carrier.

read more →

Teekay Receives Fifth Arc7 Icebreaking LNG Carrier

LNG carrier Georgiy Ushakov

The ship is currently en route to Sabetta for its golden voyage.

read more →

New LNG Carrier Built for Yamal Project Joins Its Owners

The 174,000 cbm LNG Dubhe was handed over to MOL and China COSCO Shipping on November 6.

read more →

Yamal LNG Carrier JV No Longer Subject to US Sanctions

The fourth Arc7 LNG carrier Vladimir Voronin

The JV's six LNG carriers were cleared of US sanctions after a change of ownership at China LNG.

read more →

Yamal LNG Shipments to Asia Pacific via NSR Jump in 2019

LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie

Eastbound shipments represented 25% of all LNG dispatched from Yamal LNG during the third quarter of 2019.

read more →

In Depth>

US Sanctions on COSCO Companies Hit US-Listed Teekay

ARC7 LNG carrier

The sanctions are affecting Teekay's Yamal LNG joint venture.

read more →

New LNG Carrier Named for Yamal Project

LNG Dubhe

The LNG Dubhe is the first of four new LNG carriers under construction for the Yamal LNG project.

read more →

Yamal LNG Ships 20 Million Tons of LNG

LNG carrier

Yamal LNG has shipped its twentieth million ton of LNG since the commencement of the project.

read more →

Teekay: Fourth Arc 7 Icebreaking LNG Carrier Delivered

Teekay

Teekay has taken delivery of Vladimir Voronin, the fourth Arc 7 icebreaking LNG carrier.

read more →

MOL, COSCO Shipping Ink MOU on LNG, Ethane Cooperation

MOL

MOL and COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) have decided to further develop their cooperation.

read more →

Vladimir Rusanov Ships LNG to China via Northern Sea Route

Vladimir Rusanov

Vladimir Rusanov, an icebreaking LNG carrier, has completed the Northern Sea Route passage via the eastern direction.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

DSME Names Newest Icebreaking LNG Carrier for Yamal Project

Nikolay Urvantsev

On July 18, DSME held a naming ceremony for Nikolay Urvantsev, an icebreaking LNG carrier.

read more →

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Christens New LNG Carrier for JERA

Bushu Maru

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding names JERA's second Sayaringo STaGE LNG carrier for Freeport LNG Project.

read more →

Yamal LNG Ships 10 Million Tons of LNG

vlAdimir-rusanov

Yamal LNG has shipped its ten millionth ton of LNG since the commencement of the project in 2017.

read more →