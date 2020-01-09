Mammoet, ALE Merger Creates Heavy Lift Giant

MammoetImage Courtesy: Flickr/Kees Torn under CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Dutch provider of engineered heavy lifting and transport Mammoet has completed the acquisition of UK-based counterpart ALE.

The businesses will now operate as one company under the Mammoet brand starting January 8, 2020.

The merger truly creates an industry behemoth with unparalleled global coverage of over 140 offices and branches worldwide, as well as the world’s largest fleet of heavy equipment.

Mammoet said that over the coming months, a fully developed integration plan is set to be rolled out.

“We will put all our efforts into supporting our customers, existing and new, with their activities aimed at enhancing cities, businesses and communities that are all part of the transition to a more sustainable future. As their goals increase in size and complexity, we must reshape ourselves to support them while keeping our primary focus on safety,” Paul van Gelder, Mammoet CEO, commented.

“We will keep improving our services and support them to build smarter, safer and stronger across the world. We feel a fundamental connection to these words. They express our desire to challenge conventional thinking, minimize risk and lead innovation in the industry. Which is why we have chosen to take them on board in our new brand proposition. Together, we are Smarter, Safer, Stronger.”

Mammoet also has a large R&D facility run independently from its operational activities. It created innovations such as the PTC and SK crane ranges and the Mega Jack, which helped shorten many project schedules and redefine industry practices.

The company is active in numerous sectors including ports and shipyards, wind power and renewables, offshore, petrochemical, mining and civil engineering among others.

Its expertise covers the design of engineering solutions for launching and transporting ships, including the world’s heaviest topsides, loading, transport and installation of specific wind farm components, optimizing ship maintenance as well as engineering solutions to help optimize port operating activities, including harbor crane installation.

Posted on January 9, 2020

