1 Dead, 5 Injured in an accident off Durban

Boskalis Heavy Lift VesselImage Courtesy: NSRI Durban

A Brazilian crewman suffered fatal injuries in the accident that occurred on board an unidentified heavy lift vessel off South Africa, which called for assistance on January 7.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) of Durban, on the ship’s Captain’s request the body of the deceased man would remain onboard the ship.

Five more crew members of Brazilian nationality were injured in the accident. However, further details about the type of the incident in question were not revealed.

NSRI Durban, Netcare 911 ambulance services and the SA Air Force (SAAF) were tasked to rendezvous with the vessel which diverted from deep-sea and headed towards Durban.

“On arrival on the scene, 28 nautical miles off-shore East of Durban, the SAAF Oryx helicopter landed on the ship’s helicopter pad,” NSRI said.

“The SAAF BK-117 helicopter and the sea rescue craft stood-by on the scene while Netcare 911 rescue paramedics and the NSRI medic took over care of the 5 patients from the ships medical crew and the patients were transferred into the Oryx helicopter.”

Medical treatment continued in the helicopter and the 5 patients, 1 in a critical condition and 4 in stable condition were airlifted to a hospital in Durban.

NSRI said that all 5 patients are in stable conditions and they are recovering in hospital.

Based on the footage released by the rescue coordination centre, the heavy-lift vessel is part of Boskalis fleet and was transporting a Petrobras offshore platform.

As World Maritime News understands, the identity of the vessels is not being revealed until family members are informed of the incident.

Boskalis is yet to provide our publication with a comment on the matter.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Crew Member Dies in Explosion on Bulker off Indonesia

Cape India explosion

Cape India was en route from China to Australia at the time of the explosion.

read more →

Worker Dies after Accident at Copenhagen Container Terminal

Docker

The work accident occurred when two straddle carriers collided with each other.

read more →

Carnival Cruise Ship Damaged During Panama Canal Transit

Carnival Panama Transit

The ship came in contact with one of the locks.

read more →

NGO: Two More Workers Die at Alang Shipbreaking Beaches

Shipbreaking yards in India

The fatal incidents occurred in late July at the Priya Blue yard and in early September at Shree Ram yard.

read more →

Two Dead, 13 Injured in Bangladesh Shipbreaking Accident

VIRGIN STAR (first ship from the left) after its arrival in Chattogram

A heavy cable collapsed on the container ship CSL Virginia, hitting several workers at once.

read more →

Three Dead, Several Injured at Chittagong Shipbreaking Yard

shipbreaking

Three workers died and at least six were injured following a toxic gas leak at a shipbreaking yard in Bangladesh.

read more →

In Depth>

One Dead in LPG Tanker Explosion in Turkey

LPG tanker fire in Turkey

The explosion occurred in the evening hours of June 1 due to an "unspecified" reasons.

read more →

CO2 Leak on Bulker Kills 10, Injures 19 in China

bulker

A carbon dioxide leak on a ship killed ten and injured nineteen people in eastern China.

read more →

Two Dead after Explosion at Chittagong Shipbreaking Yard

Chittagong

Two workers died and several others sustained injuries.

read more →

Three Injured After Bulker Suffers Explosion off Cornwall

bulker

Three crew members have been injured following a last week's explosion on board a bulk carrier off Cornwall.

read more →

Port of Durban Container Volumes Surge in 2018

Port of Durban

Container volumes handled by the port in 2018 were the highest in the last seven years.

read more →

Tanker Officer Dies due to Poor Safety Culture

Nabucco incident

The officer fell into the water while trying to prevent damage the accommodation ladder because of ebb tide.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Vessel Fire Claims Six Casualties in Durban Port

Vessel fire at Port of Durban

SAMSA: Six people have lost their lives in a vessel fire at the Port of Durban.

read more →

Man Dies after Falling from Tug near Tranmere Oil Terminal

Tug boat

Man died after falling from a tug into the River Mersey near the Tranmere Oil Terminal.

read more →

Two Dead after Tanker Explosion in Tuzla Shipyard

Fire department

Tanker explosion and fire at the Turkish Tuzla Shipyard took the lives of two workers, while 11 more were injured.

read more →