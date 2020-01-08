Finnlines Orders Two Superstar Ro-Pax Ships

Superstar Ro-Pax FerryImage Courtesy: Finnlines

Grimaldi’s roro and passenger company Finnlines has signed an order for two ro-pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), previously known as AVIC Weihai.

Finnlines has been outspoken about its plans to grow its fleet for quite a while now in order to meet its passenger business growth.

Called the Superstar ro-pax vessels, they are expected to be delivered by 2023 and will be Finnlines’ flagships both in terms of size and technology.

With a length of about 230 metres, they will be larger than the existing Star class vessels, and their loading capacity will be for 5,100 lane metres for rolling freight and around 1,100 passengers.

The vessels will have the highest Finnish / Swedish ice class.

As indicated earlier, the order is expected to ensure Finnlines remains “a forerunner in sustainable development for both passenger and cargo transports within the Baltic Sea.”

We want to provide a high-quality service to our customers respecting all aspects of the environmental matters. This investment aims at energy efficiency and emission reduction, but at the same time, it is an investment for the highest passenger comfort. We want to lead the development of high-quality ro-ro and ro-pax services in the Baltic Sea region. Our ongoing EUR 500 million newbuilding programme will ensure that we continue to provide premium services to our customers”, says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.

The order comes on the back of a contract for three hybrid sto/ro ultra large green vessels with Jinling Shipyard back in 2018.

Finnlines is part of the Italian Grimaldi Group that operates a fleet of more than 120 vessels and serves over 120 ports in 50 countries.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Hyundai Samho Gets USD 280 Mn Orders for Two Ships

VLCC

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries receives two new orders that have a combined worth of USD 280.2 million.

read more →

Hyundai Heavy Industries Clinches Deals for 6 New Ships

Containership

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group has secured two new orders for a total of six vessels. 

read more →

South Korea Reclaims Shipbuilding Throne in October

During October, South Korean shipbuilders secured orders for 17 ships totaling 1.29 million CGTs. 

read more →

South Korean Shipbuilders Reign Supreme in New Orders

South Korean Shipbuilding Orders

South Korean shipbuilders will build 24 of 27 LNG carriers ordered in the past 8 months.

read more →

Yangzijiang to Build Bulker Quintet for Asian Owners

Bulker

The orders include three 82,000 dwt and two 325,000 dwt bulk carriers.

read more →

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Wins Orders for Two Bulkers

Bulker

The 325,000 dwt bulk carriers, ordered by an undisclosed Asian owner, would be delivered by June 2021.

read more →

In Depth>

Finnlines Ready to Order Superstar RoPax Pair

Finnlines

Reporting a profitable Q2, Finnlines reiterates its decision to order more environmentally-friendly vessels.

read more →

DNV GL: LNG Tank Capacity Could Start a New Era in Ship Fuel

LNG carrier

There are now 163 LNG-fuelled ships in operation and a further 155 ships on order.

read more →

Finnlines Earnings Steady Despite Trade Growth Slowdown

Finnlines

The RoRo and passenger services operator's revenue was up for the quarter.

read more →

Qatar’s LNG Ship Orders Could Push Newbuilding Prices Up

LNG carrier

Qatar’s orders would have minimal impact on short-term charter rates, but could drive newbuilding prices up.

read more →

RoRo Service Linking Germany and Russia to Be Suspended

ferry

Finnlines to remove its TransRussiaExpress (TRE) service between Kiel, Germany and St. Petersburg in Russia.

read more →

Finnlines: Design Underway for Next-Generation RoPax Concept

Finnlines

Finnlines designing and developing a next-generation RoPax concept. 

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Samsung Heavy Wins Deal for LNG Carrier Quartet

Samsung Heavy is to build four LNG carriers under a USD 774.9 million deal.

read more →

Color Line Deploys New RoRo Ship on Oslo-Kiel Route

Color Line has launched a new freight route between the ports of Oslo in Norway and Kiel in Germany.

read more →

South Korean Builders Claim the Throne in 2018

South Korea has reclaimed the crown from China as the top shipbuilding nation in 2018.

read more →