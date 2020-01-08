Wisdom Marine Accepts Delivery of Another Ultramax

Kawasaki Heavy IndustriesImage Courtesy: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine Lines has taken delivery of Amis Treasure, a 61,000 dwt bulker newbuild, from China-based Dalian COSCO KHI Engineering (DACKS).

The delivery of the 77,539 cbm Ultramax was announced on January 6 by Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) which jointly operates DACKS with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited.

Featuring a length of 199.9 meters and a width of 32.24 meters, the bulk carrier has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities, KHI said.

In addition, the Liberia-flagged vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, a bow designed to reduce wave resistance, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and a rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and a semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F).

Wisdom Marine Lines has another two Ultramaxes of this size under construction at KHI in Japan. The 61,000 dwt ships are slated for delivery in February and April 2020, according to data provided by Vessels Value.

