Awilco LNG Completes Ship Duo Sale and Leaseback

WilprideIllustration; Source: Flickr – under the CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license; Image by: Kees Torn

Norwegian LNG shipping company Awilco LNG has closed the previously announced 10-year sale/leaseback facility with CCB Financial Leasing (CCBFL) for two of its LNG carriers.

As informed, the 156,000 cbm ships, WilForce and WilPride, have been sold for a gross consideration per vessel of USD 175 million including non-amortizing and non-interest bearing pre-paid charter hire of USD 43.75 million per vessel.

The 2013-built vessels are chartered back on a bareboat basis to subsidiaries of the company for a period of up to 10 years. The bareboat rate, which includes amortization, is expected at about USD 45,000 per day/per vessel in 2020.

Awilco LNG’s finance cost is initially expected to be reduced by about USD 7 million annually subject to interest rate fluctuations compared to the previous financing arrangement.

According to Awilco LNG, it has rolling repurchase options starting after three years and repurchase obligations at maturity of the facility at USD 37.5 million per vessel.

The company added it covered in excess of 60% of available days in Q1 2020 at an expected TCE of about USD 100,000 per day per vessel, and both vessels are expected to be available for new employment in February/March 2020.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Golar LNG, CSSC Shipping Sign LNG Carrier Sale and Leaseback

CSSC Shipping said that the LNG carrier would be converted into a floating storage re-gasification unit (FSRU).

read more →

Wellard Gets Approval for Ocean Swagman Sale, Leaseback

Ocean Swagman

In late August 2019, Wellard said it would sell the vessel to Heytesbury Holding Company.

read more →

Awilco LNG Secures Sale and Leaseback for WilForce, WilPride

LNG carrier WilPride

The term sheet for the refinancing of 156,000 cbm WilForce and WilPride has been credit approved.

read more →

Hunter Agrees 5-Year Sale and Leaseback Deal

VLCC

The company said that the deal was agreed "at highly attractive terms."

read more →

Navios Acquisition Agrees Sale and Leaseback for 10 Ships

Tanker

The transactions are expected to reduce Navios Acquisition's debt by USD 33.4 million or 3% of outstanding debt.

read more →

Awilco LNG Agrees Refinancing for LNG Carrier Duo

LNG carrier WilPride

Under the agreement, the 2013-built WilForce and WilPride would be refinanced at "favourable terms".

read more →

In Depth>

Awilco LNG Tanker Hit by Another Ship off Singapore

Awilco LNG

An LNG carrier owned by Awilco LNG has been struck by another vessel off Singapore.

read more →

Awilco LNG Finds Work for WilPride

LNG carrier WilPride

Awilco LNG secured a charter contract for its 156,000 cbm TFDE membrane LNG vessel WilPride.

read more →

Maersk Tankers Closes Sale, Leaseback for MR Quartet

maersk-tankers

Maersk Product Tankers enters into a sale and leaseback agreement for four MR vessels.

read more →

Team Tankers Inks Sale and Leaseback, Narrows Loss

Tanker

Team Tankers agreed a sale and leaseback for its 2003-built tanker at a price of USD 12.5 million.

read more →

Värde Agrees Sale and Leaseback for Landbridge VLCC

Tanker

Värde Partners signed a VLCC sale and leaseback deal with Hong Kong's Landbridge VLCC International.

read more →

Navios Acquisition Closes USD 103.2 Mn Sale, Leaseback Deal

tanker

Navios Acquisition wraps up a sale and leaseback deal for vessel quintet.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Navig8 Chemical Agrees Sale, Leaseback with ICBC

Tanker

Navig8 Chemical Tankers' sale and leaseback deals with ICBC are related to four 37,000 dwt tankers.

read more →

Cosco Sells, Leases Back 10,000 TEU Boxship Quartet

Containership

Cosco Shipping Development signed a sale and leaseback deal for four 10,000 TEU containerships.

read more →

Globe Shipholding, CCBL Sign Sale, Leaseback for Tanker Duo

Tanker

Globe Shipholding agreed a USD 132.8 million sale and leaseback deal for two tankers with CCB Financial Leasing.

read more →