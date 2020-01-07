Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Linked to Chemical Tanker Duo

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding seems to be off to a good start this year.

Namely, the shipbuilder has reportedly won an order for the construction of two 13,000 dwt chemical tankers from Swedish Tarbit Shipping, according to Clarksons.

The LNG-dual fuel newbuildings are set for delivery in the first half of 2022.

The contract stipulates options for two additional ships from the series.

Tarbit Shipping AB has 16 owned tankers in its fleet, based on the data from the company’s website.

The Chinese shipbuilder has 71 ships on order, data from VesselsVaulue shows, with deliveries spread across 2020 and 2021.

Separately, Clarksons Platou said that Yangfan took its first order for a number of years, with Zhejiang Henghui Shipping ordering a single 23,000dwt chemical tanker with an option for one

further vessel. Delivery is due in 2021.

World Maritime News Staff