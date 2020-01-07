Wärtsilä Scrubber Wins Type Approval in China

Wärtsilä’s exhaust gas cleaning (EGC) system has received a Type Approval from the China Classification Society (CCS), the Finnish technology company said. 

The approval comes after Chinese shipbuilder Dalian Shipbuilding Industry ordered the system for installation onboard the New Treasure, a new very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The ship is being built for Associated Maritime of Hong Kong, part of the China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) group, the largest VLCC owner in China.

As explained, the approval marks a significant breakthrough for the Wärtsilä system in the Chinese market.

According to Wärtsilä, full-scale testing was carried out after the system’s shipboard installation was completed, and the relevant data was reviewed and reported by Dalian Maritime University, as an independent third party. The process involved a review of the design, and a check of the fabrication of the scrubber tower itself to verify that it is in accordance with all the CCS class and quality requirements.

“Having CCS Type Approval now means that this product can be installed on any CCS class ship without the need for further emissions testing,”  Jan Othman, Director, Exhaust Treatment, Wärtsilä Marine, commented.

The order for the Wärtsilä system was placed in August 2018, and the equipment was delivered to the yard in July 2019.

