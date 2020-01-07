Carnival Cruise Ship Discharges Grey Water at Port Canaveral

A cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line spilled grey water from non-sewage waste water systems at Port Canaveral, Florida, on January 2, 2020.

The incident occurred as the 71,909 GT ship suffered a grey water valve issue, according to the cruise company.

“Last Thursday at Port Canaveral, while Carnival Elation was discharging water from its ballast systems which helps stabilize the ship for navigational purposes, a grey water valve failed and unintentionally discharged grey water from non-sewage waste water systems,” a spokesperson for Carnival told World Maritime News, explaining that no sewage was discharged.

The spokesperson added that the issue was “addressed and resolved by shipboard personnel and all appropriate authorities were notified.”

Carnival Elation was cleared and sailed on its scheduled four-day cruise Thursday afternoon.

Built in 1998, the Fantasy-class cruise vessel is homeported at Port Canaveral, along with two other Carnival vessels.

World Maritime News Staff