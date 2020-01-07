Carnival Cruise Ship Discharges Grey Water at Port Canaveral

Carnival ElationIllustration. Source: Wikimedia – under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license; Image by: Hargcb

A cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line spilled grey water from non-sewage waste water systems at Port Canaveral, Florida, on January 2, 2020.

The incident occurred as the 71,909 GT ship suffered a grey water valve issue, according to the cruise company.

“Last Thursday at Port Canaveral, while Carnival Elation was discharging water from its ballast systems which helps stabilize the ship for navigational purposes, a grey water valve failed and unintentionally discharged grey water from non-sewage waste water systems,” a spokesperson for Carnival told World Maritime News, explaining that no sewage was discharged.

The spokesperson added that the issue was “addressed and resolved by shipboard personnel and all appropriate authorities were notified.”

Carnival Elation was cleared and sailed on its scheduled four-day cruise Thursday afternoon.

Built in 1998, the Fantasy-class cruise vessel is homeported at Port Canaveral, along with two other Carnival vessels.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Delivery of Carnival's LNG-Powered Cruise Ship Delayed

Mardi Gras

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has delayed delivery of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras.

read more →

Carnival Cruise Line Names Newest Vista-Class Ship

Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line has christened Carnival Panorama, the newest member of its fleet.

read more →

Activists Protest Seattle Cruise Terminal Expansion

Stand.earth and 350 Seattle activists protested against Port of Seattle’s Cruise Terminal 46 expansion proposal.

read more →

Carnival Takes Delivery of Carnival Panorama

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Panorama completed sea trials in June this year.

read more →

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Sign Saint Lucia Deal

Saint Lucia deal signing ceremony

The firms will manage the existing cruise pier and terminal facilities, and build and operate a new cruise port on ...

read more →

Carnival Corp Breaks Ground on New Cruise Terminal in Japan

Carnival Corporation officially launched the construction of a new cruise terminal at the port of Sasebo

Carnival Corporation will construct and operate the new terminal, expected to open in summer 2020.

read more →

In Depth>

Carnival Corp, Bahamas in Two New Port Development Projects

Carnival Cruise Line vessel

The Grand Bahama and Little San Salvador development projects are scheduled to start by mid-2020.

read more →

Carnival Cruise Ship Damaged During Panama Canal Transit

Carnival Panama Transit

The ship came in contact with one of the locks.

read more →

Carnival Gets Approval to Expand Terminal F at PortMiami

Cruise Terminal F at PortMiami

The expanded terminal will be capable of supporting the operations of Carnival's new Excel class ship.

read more →

Carnival Panorama Passes Sea Trials with Flying Colors

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship is scheduled to debut from Long Beach in December 2019.

read more →

Carnival Vista to Undergo Azipod Repairs in Bahamas

Carnival Vista

Cruise ship Carnival Vista is to undergo azipod repairs. The ship is set to return to service for its July 27 sailing.

read more →

Carnival Starts Construction of Mardi Gras at Meyer Turku

Illustration of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras

The hull assembly phase of the Mardi Gras was launched with a coin ceremony at Meyer Turku shipyard.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

EU Ports Support Call for Harmonized Action on Scrubbers

Port

ESPO voices support for EU proposal to discuss a harmonized approach on scrubbers at IMO level.

read more →

Canaveral Port, Carnival Break Ground on New Cruise Terminal

Terminal 3

The terminal will be home to North America's first LNG-powered cruise ship.

read more →

Port Canaveral's Cruise Terminal 3 Project Moving Ahead

The construction of Port Canaveral's Cruise Terminal 3 in Florida can now begin as a bidder has been selected.

read more →