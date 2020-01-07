FinCo Fuel Acquires Controlling Stake in Biofuel Company GoodFuels

zoom Illustration; Source: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

FinCo Fuel Group, a Dutch company involved in the downstream energy market, has expanded its network with the acquisition of a majority stake in GoodNRG, a compatriot holding company of renewable fuels pioneer GoodFuels.

As explained, the acquisition will enable GoodFuels to tap into the complimentary sourcing, supply management and logistics expertise of the wider FinCo Fuel Group.

Both parties expect to contribute to a further reduction of CO2 and to accelerate the energy transition with more impact.

“With this acquisition, FinCo Fuel Group is sending a clear signal about our ambition and commitment towards supporting the sustainable mobility transition,” Pieter Peeters, CEO, FinCo Fuel Nederland, commented.

“GoodFuels has led the sustainable fuel market for shipping and is an important pioneer across other transportation sectors. Their approach is based on working with customers in a refreshing way for the fuels market… we can further support the GoodFuels brand with its continued evolution.”

“Today is an exciting and positive next step in GoodFuels’ journey to advance the use of sustainable advanced biofuels across heavy duty transportation. We are extremely proud of the progress we have made to date,” Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO, GoodFuels, said.

“Together with FinCo, we can fulfill our joint mission and realise a cleaner, greener transportation sector.”