Report: DSME Eyes USD 6.8 Bn Orderbook Target in 2020

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. has set sights on obtaining USD 6.8 billion worth of orders in 2020, Yonhap reported citing a company official.

The target was lowered when compared to last year when DSME set out to secure USD 8.37 billion worth of orders.

The figure corresponds to the total secured in 2019, hinting an expectation for a flat ordering this year. Last year’s ordering was dominated by owners’ appetite for LNG carriers, large crude oil carriers and containerships.

Specifically, the shipbuilder won orders for a total of 39 vessels, including 10 LNG carriers, 10 super crude oil carriers, 11 containerships, 2 super LPG carriers, 5 submarines, and 1 offshore plant.

The announcement comes in the wake of Korea Marine & Marine Engineering’s (formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries) 2020 target reveal.

To remind, the combined target for the company’s three shipbuilding arms, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries stands at USD 15.9 billion, according to Yonhap.

Under the total, Hyundai Samho is seeking to obtain USD 4.25 billion worth of orders, Hyundai Mipo is targeting USD 3.65 billion worth of deals, while HHI has set sights on USD 8 billion worth of orders.

World Maritime News Staff