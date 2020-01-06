Qatar Petroleum, KPC Pen LNG Supply Deal

Qatar PetroleumImage Courtesy: Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) have inked a 15-year sale and purchase agreement for the supply of up to 3 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Kuwait.

Under the deal, LNG deliveries to Kuwait’s new LNG receiving terminal at Al-Zour Port is set to start in 2022 to support meeting Kuwait’s growing energy needs and demand, particularly in the power generation sector.

“The state of Kuwait is embarking on an ambitious path of economic growth, which requires cleaner energy sources such as natural gas that will contribute to reducing emissions and improving local air quality.

“Whilst KPC is working towards increasing local natural gas production, there remains a pressing need to secure imports of natural gas supplies,” Dr. Khaled A. Al-Fadhel, the Minister of Oil and the Minister of Electricity & Water, the Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said.

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, launched the construction of a giant terminal on the Al-Zour site in 2016.

The project set for completion in 2020, is estimated to be worth around USD 3 billion. Once completed, it will encompass a regasification plant and 8 storage tanks with an individual capacity of 225,000 m3, and marine facilities, including two marine jetties and berthing facilities for loading.

The terminal’s full operation capacity is expected to be around 22 million metric tonnes of natural gas per annum and its storage capacity is set to reach 1.8 million cbm of LNG. The designed liquefaction capacity of the terminal is 30 billion cbm per day.

The terminal is being built by Hyundai Engineering and Construction, under the design provided by the Korean company KOGAS TECH.

 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MSC Signs Container Services Agreement with Mwani Qatar

MSC and Hamad Port agreement

From January 2020, MSC will use Hamad Port as a regional hub to manage transshipments.

read more →

Qatar Petroleum Brings VLSFO to Ras Laffan Port

Ras Laffan Industrial City Port

The VLSFO marine fuel offering has been initiated ahead of IMO's upcoming 2020 sulphur cap.

read more →

Korean Shippers Join Forces to Get Qatari LNG Shipping Deals

LNG carrier

Five South Korean shippers are looking to create an alliance to secure Qatari LNG transportation orders.

read more →

Shell, Qatar Petroleum Form Global LNG Bunkering JV

Shell Qatar Petroleum LNG Bunkering JV

The JV was formed to respond to an expected rise in demand for LNG bunkering.

read more →

PNX Petroleum in Offtake Deal after Buying First LPG Carrier

LPG shipping agreement

The 5,018 cbm PNX Conqueror is expected to start loading LPG in Brunei this year.

read more →

Qatar Petroleum, Fluxys Ink Zeebrugge LNG Terminal Deal

Qatar Petroleum LNG vessel

Under the deal, Qatar Terminal Limited subscribed unloading slots at the facility up to 2044.

read more →

In Depth>

Lukoil Wins Marine Lubricants Supply Deal for 24 KOTC Ships

Lukoil

Lukoil Marine Lubricants will once again supply Kuwait Oil Tanker Company’s full fleet of tanker vessels.

read more →

Qatar’s LNG Ship Orders Could Push Newbuilding Prices Up

LNG carrier

Qatar’s orders would have minimal impact on short-term charter rates, but could drive newbuilding prices up.

read more →

QP Issues Tender to Expand North Field LNG Facilities

Qatar Petroleum

​Qatar Petroleum issued EPC tender to expand its LNG storage, loading and export facilities for NFE project.

read more →

Qatar Petroleum Launches Tender for Major LNG Carrier Order

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister and the CEO of Qatar Petroleum

Qatar's major LNG ship construction program could see over a 100 new LNG carriers built over the next decade.

read more →

Qatar to Release LNG Carrier Shipyard Tender in a Few Weeks

LNG carrier

Qatar: Shipyards to take part in a tender for the provision of construction slots for its LNG shipping fleet.

read more →

Qatar Confirms Plans to Order Up to 60 LNG Carriers

LNG Carrier

Al-Kaabi, Qatar Petroleum CEO, confirmed Qatar's intentions to order up to 60 LNG carriers.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Qatar Petroleum Pens 5-Year Supply Deal with Marubeni

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum is to supply Marubeni Corp with 200,000 metric tons of light naphtha annually for five years.

read more →

Milaha Ups Its Stake in Nakilat

Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, Milaha CEO

Qatar-based Milaha has increased its stake in major LNG shipping firm Nakilat.

read more →

Exxon, Qatar Petroleum Investing in USD 10 Bn LNG Project

exxon, qatar petroleum deal

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum made a final investment decision on Golden Pass LNG export project. 

read more →