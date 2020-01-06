Korean Register Names Its New Chairman & CEO

The Korean Register (KR) has appointed Hyung-chul Lee as its 24th Chairman & CEO.

Hyung-chul Lee
Image Courtesy: NavigatePR-KR

Hyung-chul Lee takes the helm at joined KR after over 30 years of service in the classification society, holding various senior roles, including head of Statutory Service and head of Overseas Business Development Team, head at several key regional offices, as well as the head of KR’s London branch office and head of KR’s Seoul branch office.

He joined KR in 1988 and has until now held the position of Executive Vice President of KR.

“I am honoured to be elected as Chairman & CEO of KR. Next year, the Korean Register will celebrate its 60-year anniversary and I will do my utmost to ensure that KR continues to uphold its commitment to make a unique contribution to the international maritime industry to promote safe shipping and clean environment.”

“Today the industry is facing significant environmental, economic and technological challenges. I look forward to leading KR, as we provide specialist advice and tailored services, and apply the best technology and strong practical solutions to serve our customers and act as a reliable supporter contributing to the success of the wider international maritime industry.”

The 24th Chairman & CEO’s term began on 23 December 2019 and runs for three years until 22 December 2022.

