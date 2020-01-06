K Line CEO: We Can’t Reach IMO’s 2030 Targets by Simply Switching to LNG Fuel

K” Line European Sea Highway Services (KESS)Illustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Japanese shipping company K Line believes the future of its business excellence lies in the further development of alternative technologies that go beyond liquified natural gas (LNG).

As such, the company revealed its commitment to the LNG + (plus) strategy as part of its plans to reduce its greenhouse gases (GHG) and meet its Environmental Vision 2050 in line with the mounting pressure to cut the global CO2 emissions.

K Line already announced the construction of an LNG-powered car carrier at the end of last year and its participation in an LNG fuel supply business in Singapore with Shell in addition to the launch of a joint venture in the Chubu Region.

“However, we cannot reach IMO’s 2030 targets by simply switching diesel oil to LNG fuel; on top of that, we must continue to study new technologies as “LNG + (plus)”, such as the self-flying energy kites announced last year that utilize wind power. Furthermore, in order to reach our 2050 goals, we will accelerate research in alternative fuels such as ammonia, and methanation fuels in addition to hydrogen, participated in demonstration of shipping liquefied hydrogen through HySTRA in last November,” Yukikazu Myochin, President & CEO at K Line said.

Looking back on 2019, Myochin said that the company focused its efforts on recovering the fleet’s cost competitiveness through structural reforms set into motion by former President Murakami at the end of FY2018, improving profitability in the company’s car carrier business, and driving a turnaround of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS (ONE).

“As a result of these efforts, as well as efforts to accumulate profits based on our medium and long-term contracts and reduce operating expenses, we were able to achieve more progress in the first half of the year than originally planned,” he said.

Moving forward into the next decade,  K Line plans to launch a new medium-term management plan. The details of the plan are set to be announced in April this year.

“There will be no change in our core philosophy of facing customers head-on and providing high-quality services that meet their needs. We will further refine our strengths and increase competitiveness in our four core business operations of dry bulk, energy transportation, car carrier, and logistics/shortsea-coastal services. Having overcome the teething problems of operation, ONE is now at the stage where it can achieve more synergy through best practices and expect further improvements in meeting the bottom line.”

“As we stand at this new starting line, it is critical that we keep our antennas up and remain alert and prepare to respond flexibly to any changes. Market fluctuations are inevitable in the shipping business. From a medium to long-term perspective, we can see that the automotive industry is entering a once-in-a-century period of transformation, and that the energy industry is also moving toward low carbon and decarbonized alternatives. I believe that constantly reviewing conventional methods of doing things to see through to the heart of the matter, enhancing individual strengths, and then acting based on these insights, will lead to certain progress.”

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on January 6, 2020 with tags , .

Stena Line to Fit Five More Ships with AI Technology

More vessels will feature the technology after Stena Line confirms the project saves 2-3% fuel per trip.

read more →

More Work Needed on Gender Issues in Industry

IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sustainable Marine Development Towards 2030 and Beyond conference in Jeddah, KSA, on October 5, 2019.

IMO Secretary-General highlights benefits of equal opportunities.

read more →

Korea Plans Eco-Friendly Fuel Conversion for 140 ships

South Korean flag

Larger state-owned ships would run on LNG, while the smaller ones would use electric or hybrid propulsion.

read more →

Canadian LNG Provider Joins SEA\LNG Coalition

Shipping

FortisBC developed truck-to-ship bunkering solutions to advance the use of LNG in the marine sector.

read more →

LNG Is the Most Commercially Viable Alternative Marine Fuel

shipping

LNG is the most mature, scalable, and commercially viable alternative fuel currently available for the maritime industry.

read more →

Norden Creates Targeted Decarbonization Role

Norden vessel

The role will be led by Henrik Røjel with an aim to accelerate efforts in developing CO2 neutral transportation.

read more →

In Depth>

World's Largest Boxship Wraps Up Maiden Voyage

MSC Gulsun

MSC Gülsün arrived in Europe after completing its first voyage from the north of China.

read more →

Video Interview: Oslo Set to Become Zero-Emission Port

Oslo Port

Norwegian Port of Oslo is looking to expand further while meeting ambitious targets for reducing GHG emissions.

read more →

DNV GL, Oshima Team Up on Low-Emission Bulker Designs

DNV GL, Oshima Shipbuilding

A new Ultramax design uses LNG as fuel, an optimized hull shape and a sail to generate extra propulsion.

read more →

ABS Launches Low Carbon Shipping Outlook

ABS Outlook

Adopting alternative fuels will be a major challenge in reaching low-carbon shipping goals, ABS said.

read more →

Stena Line Eyes New Initiatives in Sustainable Shipping

Stena Estrid

Stena Line provides details on initiatives, improvements and challenges in its third sustainability review.

read more →

NYK Agrees USD 80.6 Mn Syndicated Loan for Scrubbers

NYK Line

NYK Line has signed a USD 80.6 million loan to finance the installation of scrubbers.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

SEA\LNG: LNG Sets Path Forward to Meet IMO GHG 2050 Goals

kairos

LNG is a viable pathway to meet the IMO 2050 GHG targets, SEA\LNG believes. 

read more →

Massive Innovative Solutions Must Happen in Next 5-10 Years

Maersk

Maersk breaking the mould for climate targets and ambitions in the shipping industry.

read more →

NYK Tests Biofuel on Dry Bulk Carrier

Bulker

NYK conducted a trial use of biofuel on its dry bulk carrier Frontier Sky after bunkering in Rotterdam.

read more →