Adani Ports To Take Majority Stake in Krishnapatnam Port

KrishnapatnamIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer, operator and part of the Adani Group, has decided to acquire a controlling stake in Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL).

As informed, the 75 percent stake will be bought from the existing shareholders of KPCL for INR 135.7 billion (USD 1.9 billion).

Located in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh coastline, Krishnapatnam Port is the second-largest private sector port in India after Mundra. In FY 2019, the multi-cargo facility handled 54 MMT.

“APSEZ will target to enhance cargo volume at KPCL to 100 MMT in around 7 years and will double its EBIDTA in around 4 years,” Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ, said.

This acquisition is also expected to accelerate APSEZ’s stride towards 400 MMT by 2025.

“(T)his acquisition would accelerate our stride towards FY2025 vision of handling 400 MMT of cargo. Given the … infrastructure and the … hinterland catered by KPCL, this acquisition will not just increase our market share to 27% but also add remarkable value to our pan-India footprint,” Adani further said.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is planned to be completed in 120 days, according to the port operator.

The purchase follows APSEZ’s acquisitions of other two ports in the country, Dhamra and Kattupalli ports, in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Qingdao Port Buys 33.3 Pct Stake in COSCO's Khalifa Terminal

COSCO Shipping Ports selling 33.3 percent of equity in its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports (Abu Dhabi) Limited.

read more →

Greece Approves Part of COSCO's Investment Plan for Piraeus

Piraeus Port

Proposal for an EUR 300 million investment in the fourth container terminal in Piraeus was put on hold.

read more →

COSCO Shipping Ports' Container Volumes Keep Rising

containers

Despite the ongoing trade war between China and the US, COSCO Shipping Ports sees throughput rise.

read more →

China Merchants Eyes Majority Stake in AVIC Maritime

Shipping

China Merchants is looking to take over 73.87% of the company's shares.

read more →

Tianjin Container Terminals Merge

container terminal

COSCO Shipping Ports signs a merger agreement with Tianjin Port Holdings and CM Terminals regarding the trio's ...

read more →

MSC Takes Stake in Ignazio Messina

MSC

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) acquires a minority stake in Italian shipping company Ignazio Messina & C.

read more →

In Depth>

COSCO Shipping Ports Finalizes Deal for USD 3 Bn Peru Port

Port

Port of Chancay became COSCO Shipping Ports' first greenfield subsidiary in South America.

read more →

Adani Gets Nod to Develop New Container Terminal in Yangon

Containers

Adani Yangon International Terminal has received an approval to develop a container terminal in Ahlon.

read more →

Report: Adani Eyes Major Expansion Project at Mundra Port

Port

Adani Group plans to invest big to increase cargo capacity at the country's Mundra port.

read more →

Navayuga Container Terminal Reaches 500,000 TEU Milestone

NCT

The terminal handled 500,000 TEUs for the first time in a single financial year.

read more →

POSCO Daewoo Buys Majority Stake in Ukrainian Grain Terminal

POSCO Daewoo will take a 75% share in the grain terminal.

read more →

SAAM Sells Stake in Chilean Terminal Puerto Arica

SAAM

Sociedad Matriz SAAM completes the sale of its 15% stake in Terminal Puerto Arica (TPA).

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Report: Samsung Heavy Unlikely to Bid for DSME Stake

DSME

SHI will unlikely submit its offer to buy a majority stake in the compatriot shipbuilder DSME.

read more →

Norden Selected for Long-Term Indian Contract

nord-pluto

Norden inks a ten-year Panamax contract of affreightment (COA) with Sembcorp Energy India.

read more →

Atlantska Plovidba Raises Its Stake in Dubrovnik Port

Atlantska Plovidba increases its stake in the Port of Dubrovnik.

read more →